Kyndryl and Nova Intelligence Announce Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate SAP Transformation for Customers

Kyndryl, a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, announced a strategic collaboration with Nova Intelligence, a pioneer of multi-agent AI solutions for SAP Clean Core modernization, to accelerate AI-driven SAP digital transformation projects for customers.

Under the partnership, Kyndryl will couple its SAP modernization and data transformation services with Nova Intelligence’s agentic AI solutions to support enterprise customers with their SAP Cloud ERP (previously SAP S/4HANA) transformations—including migrating to SAP Cloud ERP and modernizing existing SAP Cloud ERP systems to align with SAP Clean Core principles—more quickly and cost-effectively.

Kyndryl and Nova Intelligence’s collaboration will further support customers on their SAP Clean Core journey by transforming legacy custom code into modernized and compliant applications. Kyndryl will also leverage Nova Intelligence’s agentic AI capabilities to document and analyze custom code and to discover, build and test modernized, Clean Core compliant, end-to-end solutions.

Mr. Michael Bradshaw, Kyndryl’s Global Applications, Data and AI Practice Leader

“Kyndryl’s collaboration with Nova Intelligence deepens and expands our SAP modernization services to continue meeting customers at every stage of their digital transformation journey,” said Mr. Michael Bradshaw, Kyndryl’s Global Applications, Data and AI Practice Leader. “By leveraging the Nova Intelligence AI agents, Kyndryl is expanding its ability to quickly and efficiently guide customers in migrating to SAP Cloud ERP, while also positioning them to harness future iterations of SAP to support their business goals.”

Ms. Emma Qian, Nova Intelligence’s Chief Executive Officer

“Kyndryl’s comprehensive SAP expertise, end-to-end services and first-hand experience in applying Nova Intelligence to its own SAP applications positions them as an ideal technology services partner to bring our technology to customers,” said Ms. Emma Qian, Nova Intelligence’s Chief Executive Officer. “Through our partnership, we’ll support more customers in accelerating their Clean Core journey in a cost-effective manner.”

The Nova Intelligence AI agents can significantly accelerate the documentation, simplification, generation and unit testing of custom code. Combined with Kyndryl’s SAP modernization services, the technology supports customers in achieving Clean Core compliance, reducing risk and preparing for current and future SAP capabilities while continuing to maintain business continuity.

In support of its own digital transformation, Kyndryl leveraged Nova Intelligence AI agents to modernize two of its mission-critical legacy SAP custom applications, which significantly reduced manual development work and transformation costs.

Since being announced as a RISE with SAP delivery partner in July 2024, Kyndryl has applied its comprehensive SAP services to provide customers with end-to-end support on their SAP Cloud ERP transformation journeys. Kyndryl’s collaboration with Nova Intelligence, along with its Data Transformation Suite, enables the Company to provide deeper guidance and support to customers on their SAP journeys.

