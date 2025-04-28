Kyndryl and Microsoft Collaborate to Enhance Data Security and Risk Management

- Advertisement -

Kyndryl, a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, announced the launch of Kyndryl Consult Data Security Posture Management utilizing Microsoft Purview. The new services enhance data protection, privacy and risk mitigation capabilities, helping organizations ensure that their data is secure, discoverable and appropriately classified across complex, hybrid environments.

The new services combine Kyndryl’s consult expertise with Microsoft’s advanced security technologies to help customers identify sensitive data, automate protection and maximize the value of their data assets. This capability is especially important in today’s digital landscape, where robust data management and security are essential for protecting sensitive information to realize the full potential of AI at scale. In fact, the Kyndryl AI Readiness Report revealed that while 86% of leaders are confident their AI implementation is best-in-class, only 29% believe their AI is ready to manage future risks.

Mr. Tony De Bos, Vice President of Security & Resiliency, Kyndryl

“Organizations face tremendous challenges with managing complex IT environments while protecting sensitive data and meeting regulatory requirements,” said Mr. Tony De Bos, Vice President of Security & Resiliency, Kyndryl. “Our collaboration with Microsoft enables us to help customers build more resilient environments that transform data security from a compliance necessity into a strategic advantage. By strengthening data discovery, classification and protection, we are not only improving security posture but also creating the cyber resilient foundation necessary for trusted, sustainable AI adoption that delivers real business value.”

Mr. Ricardo Davila, General Manager, GSI, Microsoft

“Through this collaboration with Kyndryl, we are empowering customers to significantly bolster their data security, simplify their risk management processes, and build a robust foundation for responsible AI,” said Mr. Ricardo Davila, General Manager, GSI, Microsoft. “Together, we are enabling customers to protect their data across complex environments, so they can deliver new innovations, and achieve enhanced levels of efficiency and security.”

Through its services, Kyndryl provides customers with:

Proactive data risk management via Microsoft Purview’s automated discovery, classification and protection to continuously monitor and mitigate security risks. Built-in encryption, data loss prevention and compliance management enable organizations to enforce policies that reduce data breaches and unauthorized access.

via Microsoft Purview’s automated discovery, classification and protection to continuously monitor and mitigate security risks. Built-in encryption, data loss prevention and compliance management enable organizations to enforce policies that reduce data breaches and unauthorized access. Simplified IT environment by reducing complexity and risk exposure through a unified approach to data protection that seamlessly integrates with existing systems and processes, providing organizations centralized visibility of their entire data landscape.

by reducing complexity and risk exposure through a unified approach to data protection that seamlessly integrates with existing systems and processes, providing organizations centralized visibility of their entire data landscape. Comprehensive data protection and data asset security in cloud and on-premises environments. This includes capabilities that can help to identify sensitive data and prevent unintentional sharing of sensitive data, quickly identify risk indicators, and prioritize and act on potential risky activity.

in cloud and on-premises environments. This includes capabilities that can help to identify sensitive data and prevent unintentional sharing of sensitive data, quickly identify risk indicators, and prioritize and act on potential risky activity. Enhanced risk and compliance readiness to help customers meet their regulatory requirements, utilizing Kyndryl’s expertise in data privacy and security combined with Microsoft Purview’s policy-driven security controls and detailed audit trails to deliver consistent data protection across global operations.

to help customers meet their regulatory requirements, utilizing Kyndryl’s expertise in data privacy and security combined with Microsoft Purview’s policy-driven security controls and detailed audit trails to deliver consistent data protection across global operations. Secure data foundation for AI via a strong data foundation that supports secure management of sensitive information, helping to enable responsible data use and establishing the framework necessary for responsible AI development.

Since establishing their global strategic alliance in November 2021, Kyndryl and Microsoft have built upon their successful partnership to develop differentiated, scalable cybersecurity and resiliency services. Kyndryl is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors (ISVs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs) that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft Security technology to better defend mutual customers against a world of increasing cyber threats. Kyndryl also recently earned the Microsoft Identity and Access Management Specialization for experience in designing, deploying and managing complex customer solutions centered around Microsoft Entra ID.

