Kyndryl and Microsoft Collaborate to Enable Adaptive Cloud Services

Kyndryl, a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, announced the expansion of its Kyndryl Distributed Cloud capabilities utilizing the AI-powered Microsoft adaptive cloud approach. Designed to help customers innovate, modernize and simplify their business operations, these advisory, implementation, and managed services unify operations seamlessly across hybrid, multicloud, edge and IoT environments.

Kyndryl’s team of experts will help businesses integrate the new Kyndryl Distributed Cloud services into their existing IT environments. The new services connect with and leverage Microsoft Azure Arc, Azure Local and Azure Cloud to support adaptability and enable a seamless transition while maximizing return on investment.

“Kyndryl’s commitment to modernizing enterprise IT operations through integrated technologies is reinforced by our collaboration with Microsoft to deliver the adaptive cloud approach to our customers,” said Mr. Sunil Bhargava, Senior Vice President, Global Cloud Practice Azure Leader, Kyndryl. “As IT environments grow more complex, Kyndryl Distributed Cloud services enable us to deliver an adaptive cloud model to help businesses streamline operations and achieve their strategic goals with greater agility and lower cost, particularly for virtualization and virtual desktop deployments.”

Mr. Ricardo Davila, General Manager, GSI, Microsoft

“Our collaboration with Kyndryl exemplifies our unwavering dedication to driving customer innovation in an ever-evolving business environment,” said Mr. Ricardo Davila, General Manager, GSI, Microsoft. “By harnessing the unparalleled capabilities of Microsoft Azure, Kyndryl is empowering customers to fully realize the transformative value of their technology investments.”

Kyndryl Distributed Cloud services can apply the power of the Microsoft adaptive cloud approach to address a range of customer use cases and AI opportunities emerging across industries, such as:

Retail to power modern in-store technologies such as digital signage, AI video solutions, electronic shelf labeling (ESL), asset tracking, loyalty programs, data pipeline, and the real-time delivery of personalized in-store promotions.

to power modern in-store technologies such as digital signage, AI video solutions, electronic shelf labeling (ESL), asset tracking, loyalty programs, data pipeline, and the real-time delivery of personalized in-store promotions. Manufacturing and energy for cross data center and edge modernization that deliver a secure and resilient environment for innovations such as digital twins, AI video solutions, robotic process automation (RPA), predictive maintenance, IoT data streams, asset tracking, and anomaly detection.

for cross data center and edge modernization that deliver a secure and resilient environment for innovations such as digital twins, AI video solutions, robotic process automation (RPA), predictive maintenance, IoT data streams, asset tracking, and anomaly detection. Healthcare for edge opportunities that can help drive improved patient outcomes and sentiment, including AI for analyzing medical images, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), data ingestion and pipeline from hospitals, augmented reality (AR)-assisted surgery, intelligent power management, private and secure 5G networks, and more.

Kyndryl’s adaptive cloud services are designed to address critical challenges across industries by offering:

AI-enhanced Central Management & Security: Streamline management and enhanced efficiency by integrating siloed teams, distributed sites and sprawling systems into a single operating model covering operations, security, application, and data with end-to-end observability.

Streamline management and enhanced efficiency by integrating siloed teams, distributed sites and sprawling systems into a single operating model covering operations, security, application, and data with end-to-end observability. Rapid App Development & Scale: Empower businesses to maintain control and expand operations as needed using Microsoft Azure’s flexible infrastructure, supporting growth and scalability.

Empower businesses to maintain control and expand operations as needed using Microsoft Azure’s flexible infrastructure, supporting growth and scalability. Unified Data Management: Support seamless data integration across all deployment types with Azure Fabric, extract actionable AI insights, and deliver coordinated workflow orchestration and centralized device management.

Since establishing their global strategic alliance in November 2021, Kyndryl and Microsoft have continued to expand their collaboration. This latest initiative combines Kyndryl’s deep cloud engineering and operations expertise with Microsoft’s cutting-edge technologies, including Azure Arc, Windows Server 2025, and advanced Kubernetes and database solutions.

