Kunal Ruvala Appointed as SVP and GM for Palo Alto Networks India

- Advertisement - -

Palo Alto Networks announced Kunal Ruvala as Senior Vice President and General Manager for India. Kunal will lead the company’s India Development Centers and will oversee the next phase of growth and innovation for Palo Alto Networks India as a center of innovation excellence.

India is the third largest digitalized country in the world. Cybersecurity innovations need to grow in tandem to counter the escalating threats of cyber breaches that come with a digital economy. In his role, Kunal will oversee the next phase of growth for Palo Alto Networks in India, driving continued innovation with responsibility across all areas of the Network Security Product function in the market while supporting India’s goal of being a $1 trillion digital economy by 2026.

Anil Valluri, MD and VP, India & SAARC,

Kunal reports to Anand Oswal, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Network Security, and is responsible for building best-in-class products that deliver excellent security outcomes as part of the Network Security platform and managing teams and projects across the business. In this role he will partner with Anil Valluri, MD and VP, India & SAARC, who continues to lead the go-to-market efforts across the region. Kunal will also oversee partnerships with India’s higher education ecosystem to drive co-innovation in R&D efforts.

Mr. Anand Oswal, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Network Security

Mr. Anand Oswal, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Network Security said, “The threat landscape is intensifying as adversaries increasingly leverage new techniques and technologies to launch more evasive threats. As the global cybersecurity leader, Palo Alto Networks is committed to building best-in-class innovations to deliver excellent security outcomes.” He added, “India is a strategic growth site for us. With his wealth of experience in senior executive roles and R&D, Kunal is well-positioned to take Palo Alto Networks India through its next phase of growth and innovation.”

Mr. Kunal Ruvala, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Palo Alto Networks India.

“I look forward to being a part of the innovative culture at Palo Alto Networks, working with some of the best minds in cybersecurity to protect our customers against these threats. The immense talent pool in India and the investments we are making position us well to expand the impact through our world-class development centers in India,” said Mr. Kunal Ruvala, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Palo Alto Networks India.

Kunal has deep experience driving innovation at scale and championing growth initiatives at several organizations including Dell, RSA and EMC, and most recently as President of Honeywell Technology Solutions. He’s also been deeply involved in Employee Resource Groups and is an inclusion and diversity champion.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Palo Alto Networks

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.