KRISONS adds to its ZYTEL Series of Smart Android Projectors with launch of ZYTEL 005 priced at INR 11,999

KRISONS, a brand known for its audio and entertainment products, launched ZYTEL 005, aiming to deliver an enhanced cinematic experience at home. ZYTEL 005 combines smart Android features with a Bluetooth remote with voice assistance for a seamless control. Using its ultra short throw technology ZYTEL 005 can project a screen of 95 inches from a short distance of 0.8 meters which can be expanded upto 130 inches. Priced at INR 11,999 it offers an affordable yet high-quality full HD entertainment solution with 4k support.

Commenting at the launch, Mr. Abhishek Suri, Director, ZYTEL INDIA said, “Modern homes are becoming smarter every day, and the launch of the ZYTEL 005 smart projector paves the way for an immersive, connected future. The ZYTEL series is just the beginning of a new era where affordability meets innovation, giving every household access to immersive viewing experiences.”

The ZYTEL 005 smart projector delivers Full HD 1080P resolution with 4K content support, delivering crisp, vibrant visuals powered by 6000 Lumens brightness and a 2000:1 dynamic contrast ratio. With embedded android functionality users can easily access all major OTT apps like Prime, Hotstar, Netflix etc. Enjoy a truly cinematic experience with a massive screen size of up to 130 inches. Its ultra short throw technology (0.8:1) allows projection of a 95-inch image from a short distance, making it ideal for rooms of any size. The projector comes bundled with a Google Voice Remote Control for a seamless, hands-free navigation through content on platforms like YouTube and Google Play. With features like auto-focus and auto keystone correction, ZYTEL 005 will automatically detect and correct the distorted image, with the touch of a button. The projector guarantees a sharp, square image without the hassle of manual adjustments. Enhanced by Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4, the ZYTEL 005 comes with a host of connectivity features like HDMI port, USB, Type C ensuring fast, stable connectivity for smooth streaming and immersive experience.

The ZYTEL 005 is now available exclusively on Amazon India and Krisons official website www.krisons.in.

