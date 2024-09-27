Kramer’s ProAV Solutions are Aimed at Enhancing Connectivity & Collaboration for Users and Growth Opportunities for Partners

- Advertisement -

Kramer’s audio-visual solutions are aimed at enhancing creativity and collaboration, offering advanced signal management and cloud-based communication, and at connecting people seamlessly, bridging distances and fostering engagement.

During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Marc A. Remond, President – Asia Pacific, Kramer Electronics, shares insights on how Kramer’s innovations transform ProAV technology and their strategic market investments.

How do Kramer’s new solutions redefine ProAV technology?

We offer comprehensive solutions covering different aspects of audio-visual technologies, including connectivity, audio-visual signal management, AV over IP, collaboration, and control applications. For connectivity, we’ve introduced a new line of T-buses and USB-C cables specifically designed for the ProAV industry. In terms of audio and visual signal management, our new Series Three includes a range of matrixes, switches, and extenders that support 4K60 4:4:4. All devices are network-connected, support USB-C, and are natively interoperable, especially in terms of camera control.

Please elaborate on your cloud-based solutions.

We’re showcasing here our cloud-based solutions virtualized with Camera Control Virtual Brain One and Five. This solution allows you to control up to five spaces with a single control interface, which is especially useful in unified communications and collaboration settings.

What’s new in Kramer’s Microsoft Teams Rooms product-line?

Our new range includes an all-in-one video bar and a compute unit that can be fully integrated into larger meeting spaces, enhancing the collaboration experience within Microsoft Teams Rooms.

What are your latest advancements in AV over IP?

We’re presenting the KDS 17, which supports 4K60 4:4:4 and also includes Dante and USB support for AV over IP deployments. Additionally, Kramer has recently acquired ZeeVee, a leader in the SDVoE category, which brings uncompressed audio and video over IP. This acquisition is a significant development for us.

How do you see the AV industry evolving?

The AV industry is rapidly changing, with technology increasingly moving towards USB Type-C connectivity across various environments, from meeting rooms and classrooms to control rooms. We’re witnessing a significant acceleration in the convergence of AV and IT solutions. We invite both AV and IT partners to explore these evolving solutions, as they are converging at an unprecedented pace.

What message do you have for your channel partners?

Our channel partners can leverage Kramer’s extensive portfolio, featuring over 2,000 SKUs for designing and delivering comprehensive end-to-end solutions, from connectivity to control and AV over IP. We’re committed to the Indian market with a significant presence and continued investment, ensuring long-term support and growth opportunities for our partners and customers.

