Kramer unveils landmark All-in-One Pro Matrix for seamless video processing and switching in corporate and educational settings

Kramer, the leading company in audio-visual experiences, is excited to announce the ‘landmark’ launch of its new MTX3-88-PR-PRO all-in-one matrix, bringing unrivalled high-performance video processing and scaler-based clean switching capabilities to a variety of settings, including corporate, educational, government and more.

Soft-launched during InfoComm 2025, Kramer now confirms the new single-box all-in-one solution will be available to its growing base of partners and customers, globally.

Solidifying Kramer’s globally recognised position as the AV industry’s leading innovator for flexible, robust, and streamlined solutions for collaboration and meeting spaces, the MTX3-88-PR-PRO is part of Kramer’s broader Series 3 audio visual signal management (AVSM) portfolio, offering professionals a complete and integrated solution for diverse audio and visual needs.

Seamless installations and experiences

Available now, the All-in-One Pro Matrix has been designed for greater rack efficiency, reducing installation complexity, with minimal cabling and fewer potential points of failure. The solution is ideal for sharing local and remote content via a range of innovative features.

Offering near-latency-free scaler-based clean switching (< 1 second), the MTX3-88-PR-PRO enhances presentation experiences with clean and instantaneous content routing for uninterrupted transitions in presentations and remote displays. The system’s powerful multi-view and video-wall capabilities allow content delivery from multiple sources on individual displays with custom layouts on-the-fly or via configurable presets.

The system simplifies BYOD connectivity – especially valuable in education – with dual USB device groups that enable seamless connection of DP Alt Mode-capable USB-C devices as AV and USB host sources, supporting both local and extended USB host/device configurations.

A rich set of Dante audio interfaces for mixing and processing by the integrated DSP provides clear sound distribution, with additional features including a multi-zone amplifier, built-in IP-based control capabilities and AV streaming and recording with enterprise-grade IT-networking and security.

Versatile connectivity is at the core of the system’s design, which includes.

Eight USB-C, HDMI and air-casting inputs, along with two optional USB-C ports on the first two inputs that support multi-stream transport (MST).

Eight interchangeable HDBaseT 3.0 input or output ports.

Eight HDMI outputs.

H.264/265 streaming output.

Kramer’s Series 3 AVSM portfolio exemplifies Kramer’s commitment to delivering high-performance tools that meet the exact specifications of modern AV infrastructures. From small-scale meeting rooms to large, complex installations, the AVSM solutions offer flexibility, reliability and ease of integration, empowering professionals across industries to optimize their AV setups with unmatched operational efficiency. The MTX3-88-PR-PRO, as part of Series 3, is fully compatible with the entire Series 3 range. Through HDBT3.0, it can connect to Kramer’s extensive EXT3 & SWT3 offering, to allow a full Kramer AVSM solution – with no need for 3rd party integrations.

Ms. Dorit Bitter, EVP Product & Technology at Kramer

Ms. Dorit Bitter, EVP Product & Technology at Kramer commented, “A landmark product, the MTX3-88-PR-PRO offers a high-performing all-in-one solution for meeting rooms and other presentation spaces of all sizes and levels of complexity.

“It’s a big world, and we’re making it smaller every day through robust, reliable technology that can handle the most intricate installations while being simple to operate for every participant.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Kramer

