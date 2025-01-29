Kramer to Showcase Cutting-Edge Innovations at ISE 2025

- Advertisement -

Kramer, the leading company in audio-visual experiences, is gearing up to make a powerful statement at ISE 2025 with an impressive 300-square-meter booth that highlights its comprehensive end-to-end audio-visual portfolio. This unified portfolio reflects the company’s strategic growth, bolstered by the recent acquisitions of Ashton Bentley and ZeeVee. The booth will feature solutions across multiple domains, cementing Kramer’s position as a leader in the AV industry.

Driving AVoIP Innovation and Advancing AV/IT Convergence

Kramer will present the industry’s most extensive AVoIP portfolio for both 1G and 10G networks, enriched by the integration of ZeeVee’s advanced technologies. These solutions span multiple technologies, including JPEG2000, SDVoE and H.264/H.265, offering unparalleled flexibility for diverse environments. By delivering an ecosystem of products that simplify the deployment, management—whether on-cloud or on-premises—and scaling of AV infrastructures, Kramer meets the dynamic demands of modern organizations.

At the heart of this innovation is the Panta Rhei platform, now deployed worldwide. Panta Rhei serves as the central hub for all AV activities, supporting the full lifecycle of setup, management, monitoring, and analytics. Designed for both Kramer and non-Kramer devices, Panta Rhei exemplifies Kramer’s commitment to comprehensive AV/IT convergence.

Revolutionizing Collaboration Spaces

In the UCC domain, Kramer will present cutting-edge collaboration spaces powered by Ashton Bentley. These innovations redefine how audio-visual technology is deployed in meeting spaces, offering unprecedented simplicity and performance. Additionally, Kramer will feature its latest Microsoft Teams Rooms (MTR) portfolio and advanced collaboration devices, showcasing its dedication to enhancing the meeting room experience.

Comprehensive Solutions in Signal Management

Kramer’s AV Signal Management (AVSM) portfolio will take center stage at ISE 2025, showcasing its powerful USB-C offering and advanced solutions from the highly successful Series 3 lineup. Covering the entire signal chain—from TBUS and cables to switchers, matrices, and extenders—this versatile portfolio addresses the evolving needs of presentation environments and complex AV installations. Highlights include the 8×8 All-In-One Matrix, a versatile tool for seamless switching and distribution, and the Premium 8×1 Presentation Switcher, designed for exceptional performance and user-friendly operation in dynamic presentation environments.

As part of the Series 3 lineup, these products exemplify Kramer’s commitment to delivering high-performance tools that meet the diverse needs of modern AV infrastructures. From small-scale meeting rooms to large, complex installations, the AVSM solutions offer flexibility, reliability, and ease of integration, empowering professionals across industries to optimize their AV setups with unmatched operational efficiency.

Mr. Gilad Yron, CEO of Kramer

“ISE 2025 represents an exciting opportunity for Kramer to demonstrate the strength of our portfolio and the impact of our strategic investments,” said Mr. Gilad Yron, CEO of Kramer. “From our extensive AVoIP solutions and the success of the Panta Rhei platform to our innovative collaboration technologies, we’re proud to lead the way in AV/IT convergence and empower our partners with solutions that redefine the possibilities of audio-visual technology.”

Join us at ISE 2025 to explore how Kramer is shaping the future of audio-visual technology.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Kramer

