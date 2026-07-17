Kramer commits to price stability and product availability amid continued AV market uncertainty

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Kramer, a global leader in professional AV and collaboration solutions, announced a global customer commitment designed to help partners and end customers quote with confidence, deliver projects on time, and navigate continued market uncertainty through the remainder of 2026.

As organisations continue delivering technology projects against budgets established at the beginning of 2026, many are facing increasing pressure from spiraling costs, supply chain disruption and longer planning cycles. At the same time, many manufacturers across multiple technology sectors have introduced price increases driven by continued volatility in the global semiconductor market.

To help customers reduce uncertainty and keep projects moving, Kramer is making two strategic commitments through the remainder of 2026: Price stability and improved product availability.

Price Stability

As part of a global initiative, Kramer will maintain current pricing across the vast majority of its product portfolio through the end of 2026, helping customers and partners continue delivering projects within approved budgets and quote future work with greater confidence.

PC-based products — including VIA collaboration devices, Control Brains and Management devices — are excluded from this commitment due to the continued volatility of processors, memory, operating system licensing and other computing components.

Improved Product Availability

Alongside its pricing commitment, Kramer is making a strategic investment in inventory across key, high-demand product families to improve product availability and support faster delivery.

By increasing inventory levels, the company aims to reduce delivery uncertainty, help customers move more quickly from quotation to deployment, and minimise project delays.

Mr. Gilad Yron, CEO of Kramer

“We understand the pressures our customers and partners are facing, with many of them working within budgets that were approved months ago, even as market conditions continue to change,” said Mr. Gilad Yron, CEO of Kramer. “We believe a technology partner should do more than deliver innovative products. We should also help customers navigate uncertainty wherever we can.

“While costs continue to rise across our industry, we’ve made the strategic decision to maintain pricing across the vast majority of our portfolio through the remainder of 2026 while investing in greater product availability,” Yron added. “It’s our way of sharing the burden with our customers and partners, helping them plan with greater confidence and keep their business moving.”

Yron believes the wider market will continue to experience supply chain volatility for at least another year, driven largely by unprecedented global demand for semiconductor technologies supporting AI infrastructure and data centre expansion.

“The AV industry is closely tied to the wider semiconductor ecosystem,” he said. “Demand for silicon-based components continues to outpace supply across multiple industries. We expect that imbalance to continue before capacity gradually catches up over the next twelve months. While we can’t control every market condition, we can control how we respond to it.”

The initiative reflects Kramer’s long-standing commitment to building strong partnerships with customers, distributors and system integrators by combining technology innovation with practical business decisions that support successful project delivery.

“Innovation will always remain central to Kramer,” Yron added. “But great partnerships are built not only through technology, but through the decisions we make when our customers need us most.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Kramer

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