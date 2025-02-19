KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI)-Backed Sojourn Past to Make Its Debut at India Gaming Show 2025

- Advertisement -

KRAFTON India has announced that ReDimension Games, a rising indie game studio from Nagaland, is set to soft launch Sojourn Past at India Gaming Show 2025, scheduled from February 20-22 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The game has been developed with the support of the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), which is designed to nurture and support indie game studios in India. IGS attendees will get exclusive first-hand experience of this PC-based game that blends intense combat with lite bullet-hell challenges.

Sojourn Past is a 2D action-adventure game set in a beautifully crafted fantasy world. Players will embark on an emotional journey, exploring hidden realms, uncovering deep secrets, and overcoming platforming challenges. The game features fast-paced combat, where players face formidable enemies and powerful bosses using unique mechanics such as dagger teleportation and bullet countering. Inspired by indie classics like Hyper Light Drifter, Furi, and Gris, the game incorporates a visual storytelling approach, enhanced by striking hand-drawn art and an immersive musical score. With intricate environmental interactions and a richly detailed world, Sojourn Past invites players to engage in an unforgettable adventure.

ReDimension Games has been nurtured by the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), a program that has provided the studio with the resources, mentorship, and opportunities to elevate their game development process. Being a part of KIGI has allowed the team to refine their creative vision, expand their development capabilities, and introduce new features that enhance gameplay depth. The incubator has played a crucial role in shaping Sojourn Past into a more ambitious and polished project.

Mr. Anuj Sahani, Head of KRAFTON India Incubator Program and India Publishing Advisor.

“At KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator, our goal is to empower indie studios by providing them with the resources and mentorship they need to bring their creative visions to life. Sojourn Past is a testament to the talent and dedication of ReDimension Games, and we are excited to see players experience this unique adventure at India Gaming Show 2025,” said Mr. Anuj Sahani, Head of KRAFTON India Incubator Program and India Publishing Advisor.

Mr. Pekrukhrietuo Pienyu, Co-founder, ReDimension Games

Mr. Pekrukhrietuo Pienyu, Co-founder, ReDimension Games said, “Sojourn Past has been a labor of love for our team, and being part of KIGI has helped us refine our game into something truly special. The mentorship, feedback, and support we received were invaluable in shaping our vision. We can’t wait for players to experience the game and immerse themselves in the world we’ve created.”

Dive into the mesmerizing world of Sojourn Past at the KRAFTON booth during India Gaming Show 2025! Be among the first to conquer its intense combat, uncover its hidden secrets, and marvel at its stunning hand-drawn artistry. And the adventure doesn’t end there—download Sojourn Past on Steam and continue your journey long after the event!

