KPMG in India announces strategic alliance with CleverTap to advance customer engagement and retention capabilities

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KPMG in India and CleverTap announced a strategic alliance to embed advanced customer engagement capabilities into enterprise transformation programs. The alliance brings together KPMG in India’s Connected Enterprise and advisory capabilities with CleverTap’s customer engagement and retention platform, enabling organisations to explore greater personalisation, while staying aligned with governance, security, and key business priorities.

The alliance will focus on organisations across the BFSI (Banking and Financial Services), retail, and consumer markets. By integrating CleverTap’s analytics and orchestration capabilities into KPMG in India–led initiatives, the alliance is intended to provide organisations with pathways to more effectively connect customer data with execution and to explore more coordinated, lifecycle-based approaches to engagement.

Together, KPMG in India is expected to contribute its consulting experience across operating model design, governance, risk, and compliance, alongside CleverTap’s integrated platform capabilities including real-time analytics and AI-driven engagement enablement, aimed at supporting organizations in strengthening customer engagement, retention initiatives, and customer lifetime value.

Building on these complementary strengths, the alliance is designed to support companies in their efforts to reduce churn, strengthen customer engagement, and pursue sustainable revenue growth, while also helping them navigate and align with relevant regulatory requirements.

Mr. Ram Seshadri, Partner, Digital Cloud Solutions, KPMG in India

“Our alliance with CleverTap strengthens our ability to help organisations activate insights responsibly and scale customer engagement in a measured, sustainable way. By bringing together our transformation-led consulting approach with CleverTap’s analytics-driven platform, we aim to support companies as they work to deepen customer relationships in a rapidly evolving digital and regulatory environment,” said Mr. Ram Seshadri, Partner, Digital Cloud Solutions, KPMG in India.

Mr. Anand Jain, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer, CleverTap

“Enterprises don’t just need more data; they need intelligence to deliver personalized experiences. By combining KPMG in India’s transformation expertise with our all-in-one customer engagement platform, powered by CleverAI™, we’re equipping brands to deliver true 1:1 personalized journeys that increase customer lifetime value,” said Mr. Anand Jain, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer, CleverTap.

By combining strategic advisory insights with advanced engagement technology, the alliance aims to help organisations develop stronger, more resilient customer ecosystems for the future.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / CleverTap

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