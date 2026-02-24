Koyozo Redefines Mobile Gaming with Console-Level Innovation, Remote Play Technology, and Multi-Platform Compatibility

- Advertisement -

Koyozo is redefining mobile gaming with innovative, high-performance console solutions, empowering users to enjoy seamless, immersive, and flexible gaming anytime, anywhere. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Sarthak Soti, Co-Founder and COO, Koyozo, shares insights on Koyozo One, innovation, remote gaming, and future vision.

Can you tell us about Koyozo One and what makes it unique?

Koyozo One is our next-generation mobile handle console designed to transform smartphones and tablets into a powerful gaming device. It supports both Android and iOS platforms and can extend up to eight inches, which means even devices like the iPad Mini or similar-sized tablets can be used seamlessly. Our goal was to create a premium, flexible, and future-ready gaming solution that enhances the mobile gaming experience while offering console-level comfort and control.

How easy is it for users to start gaming with Koyozo One?

We have focused heavily on user convenience. With the Koyozo Club application, users simply plug in the device and start playing instantly. The setup is quick, smooth, and designed to ensure gamers can jump into their favorite games without any complicated configurations. The application provides an intuitive interface and access to enhanced gaming features.

What is the remote play engine and how does it benefit gamers?

One of our most exciting innovations is our proprietary remote play engine. This feature allows users to connect to their PC remotely and access AAA gaming titles anytime, anywhere. For example, even if your gaming PC is at home, you can still play high-end games on your mobile device while on the move, without compromising on performance or experience.

What platforms and connectivity options does Koyozo One support?

Koyozo One offers dual connectivity with both Type-C and Bluetooth support. This ensures compatibility across multiple platforms, including PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. It truly delivers a unified gaming experience across ecosystems, empowering gamers with freedom, flexibility, and performance.

