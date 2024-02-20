Konverz.ai Launches Game-Changing Features for 60% Faster and Effortless Recruitment

- Advertisement - -

Konverz.ai announces the enhancement of its platform to revolutionize recruitment processes. Developed and powered by Kognoz, a leading technology-driven people consulting company, the upgraded platform introduces advanced features to streamline talent acquisition for organizations worldwide.

Konverz.ai’s JobFit AI™ Engine leverages advanced natural language processing (NLP) algorithms and assessment models to assess candidates across multiple dimensions, including behaviour fit, domain fit, and overall job fitment. By automating these assessments, Konverz.ai accelerates the hiring process, reduces costs, and enhances the quality of hires for businesses.

The key features of Konverz.ai’s JobFit AI™ Engine includes:

AI Screening: Automates the initial screening process to identify qualified candidates.

Automates the initial screening process to identify qualified candidates. AI Behaviour Fitment Interviews: Assesses candidates’ behavioural fit for specific roles.

Assesses candidates’ behavioural fit for specific roles. AI Domain Fitment Interviews : Evaluates candidates’ domain expertise and suitability.

: Evaluates candidates’ domain expertise and suitability. Multi-Language Support: Supports multiple languages to cater to diverse candidate pools.

Supports multiple languages to cater to diverse candidate pools. Proprietary Job Fitment Prediction Engine: Benchmarks candidates against job requirements to determine perfect fitment.

Benchmarks candidates against job requirements to determine perfect fitment. Mobile and Web Accessibility: Enables seamless access for both candidates and hiring teams.

Enables seamless access for both candidates and hiring teams. Plug and Play Integration: Easily integrates with existing recruitment systems for quick deployment.

Mr. Lokesh Nigam, CEO, Konverz.ai

Commenting on the enhanced version of Konverz.ai, Mr. Lokesh Nigam, CEO, Konverz.ai said, “With the unveiling of our enhanced version, Konverz.ai is breaking through industry norms by introducing features like automated AI screening, ensuring companies don’t overlook ideal candidates for the role. Our Plug and Play functionality resolve system integration challenges, making Konverz.ai an unmatched solution for modern hiring processes. By shattering industry norms and raising the bar for excellence, we are paving the way for a seismic shift in recruitment worldwide, empowering organizations to make astute hiring decisions with confidence and efficiency.”

Konverz.ai is revolutionizing the hiring game! We’re ecstatic to introduce cutting-edge features that will turbocharge organizations’ ability to make astute hiring decisions. These enhancements mark a pivotal moment where we’re not just raising the bar but shattering industry norms. Get ready for a seismic shift in recruitment worldwide!”.

Companies will be benefitting immensely from Konverz.ai through its seamless start feature, allowing them to instantly assess candidates from job postings across various platforms. They will also enjoy triple insights, gaining comprehensive understanding into candidates’ suitability with just one assessment. With the precision in prediction facilitated by the JobFit AI(TM) Engine, companies will be able to identify the perfect job fit accurately. Moreover, Konverz.ai will promote smart hiring harmony by seamlessly integrating AI insights with human expertise, ensuring optimal hiring decisions.

Since its inception, Konverz.ai has facilitated hiring processes that are 60% faster, saving businesses up to 44% of operational hours. With over 10,000 candidates interviewed in India and Asia, Konverz.ai continues to drive efficiency and effectiveness in talent acquisition.

Konverz.ai enhanced version represents a significant leap forward in the realm of talent acquisition. With its enhanced features and advanced capabilities, this innovative platform is poised to revolutionize recruitment processes, empowering organizations to make smarter, data-driven hiring decisions. For organizations seeking to stay ahead in today’s competitive landscape, this version offers the tools and insights needed to drive success in the ever-evolving world of talent acquisition.

