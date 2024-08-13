Konica Minolta’s ‘Pravah’ to Sustainably Irrigate Rural Uttar Pradesh with NGO Manav Vikas Sanstha

- Advertisement -

Konica Minolta, a global leader in digital imaging and document management solutions, successfully implemented the launch of its CSR initiative, ‘Pravah’, in partnership with the NGO Manav Vikas Sanstha, on 23rd July 2024. This project addressed the pressing issue of water scarcity by constructing check dams in the identified villages of Motipur and Gabbapur Kalan villages of Shravasti district, Uttar Pradesh. These water conservation structures are expected to bring control over water flow and effective utilization of these natural resources, especially during the unpredictable time of rains.

With ‘Pravah’, Konica Minolta constructed 2 check dams to effectively manage rainwater, recharge ground water levels, improve soil fertility, and enhance the overall quality of life for the region’s residents. By harnessing the power of water conservation, Pravah contributed significantly to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of No Poverty, Good Health & Well-being, Clean Water & Sanitation, Sustainable Cities & Communities, Responsible Consumption & Production, and Climate Action.

Mr. Katsuhisa Asari, Managing Director, Konica Minolta Business Solutions India

Commenting on the project, Mr. Katsuhisa Asari, Managing Director, Konica Minolta Business Solutions India said, “Immunizing the citizens against climate variability during compromised water availability, can lend them critical support to several people, bereft of access to clean, usable water. With the support of Manav Vikas Sanstha, we have established a water user group, bring forth a participatory approach and empowering local communities to take ownership of their natural resources, while being the prime beneficiaries of their efforts.”

Commenting on the project, Sustainability Promotion Department, Konica Minolta Business Solutions India said, “This project is structured to create sustainable livelihoods for 6,868 people, by boosting groundwater levels through the construction of check dams and new opportunities in organic farming for women. With the multitude of SDGs we fulfil with Pravah, we hope that challenges of water scarcity in Motipur and Gabbapur Kalan see relief and sets the tone for a thriving rural life in the identified villages.”

Konica Minolta is working closely the NGO Manav Vikas Sanstha, local communities, and government agencies to implement Pravah effectively. The project is designed to create a lasting impact by integrating water conservation and sustainable water resources management practices into the region’s development plans.

