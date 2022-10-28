Konica Minolta to Showcase AccurioLabel 230 & Accurio Pro at Labelexpo India 2022 in Noida

- Advertisement - -

Konica Minolta is all set to showcase AccurioLabel 230 & Accurio Pro workflow for digital label production process, along with digital die cutting solution, on its stand K8 in Hall 5 at Labelexpo, Greater Noida, from 10th-13th November 2022.

The digital press, Accurio Label 230, brings further benefits for customers in terms of productivity, flexibility, and stability to meet growing market needs for shorter runs and more customization.

Our AccurioLabel presses already helped hundreds of print providers around the world, pushing the boundaries to produce incredible results for their customers. Every minute of every day, they print outstanding labels to contribute to their customer’s success. To find out how an AccurioLabel 230 could add up for your business, visit our booth and see for yourself – we would be happy to show you a demo of the AccurioLabel 230.

Konica Minolta booth will also demonstrate AccurioPro Label impose production workflow which is a convenient but simple make a ready tool for digital label production. Post printing of the label, we shall show a live demonstration of a digital die-cutting solution, which is all-in-one system that unwinds, laminates for durability, digitally die cuts, removes waste, slit and rewind, offering customers everything to professionally cut and finish labels.

At the Konica booth, label converters would also be able to experience special label samples produced on newly launched Accuriolabel 400 equipment. Important new developments in Accuriolabel 400, include the ability to expand applications with white toner, improved productivity with superfast print speeds of upto 39.9 meters per minute, as well as enhanced print quality.

Konica Minolta’s Intelligent Quality Care and the IQ-520 will increase usability and automation with the AccurioLabel 400, hence your label production will benefit from higher levels of control. Intelligent Quality Care enables real-time control of white toner opacity, colour stability control, as well as automatic calibration, density adjustments, and profile creation.

We would also demonstrate an innovative and exciting samples of MGI JETvarnish 3D Web digital print enhancement press. The JETvarnish 3D Web is the world’s first inline label and flexible packaging digital embellishment solution for personalized 2D/3D dimensional textures and variable embossed foiling applications.

