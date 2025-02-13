Konica Minolta Pioneers Digital Transformation in Printing, Packaging, and AI-Driven Workflow Solutions in India

- Advertisement -

Konica Minolta, a global leader in imaging and networking technologies, offers cutting-edge printing solutions. Committed to digital transformation, the brand helps businesses in India seamlessly transition from conventional to digital printing with unmatched service and innovation.

During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Manish Gupta, Head of Product Lifecycle Management and Planning Division, Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Pvt Ltd, shares insights on the company’s latest innovations, digital transformation, and packaging solutions.

Please give us an overview of the key solutions Konica Minolta is showcasing at PRINTPACK 2025?

We are currently demonstrating all our production devices, including some of the industry’s leading printing devices for packaging solutions. Our solutions cater to a wide range of requirements, starting from commercial printing to mid-production and high-production levels. We are also introducing new products to help our customers transition from commercial printing to labels and packaging. Additionally, we are focusing on labels and converters entering the digital space. One of our key highlights is the introduction of CMYK plus white, which enhances the printing capabilities of our devices.

How does Konica Minolta’s AccurioPro support productivity?

Under the AccurioPro, we are demonstrating multiple solutions that enhance productivity and automate repetitive tasks within the print process. These solutions help our customers streamline operations, making them more efficient and productive. With automation playing a key role, we aim to minimize manual intervention and improve overall workflow management.

What Konica Minolta is offering the packaging segment which you recently forayed into?

We are relatively new to the packaging segment and currently have a limited set of solutions. Our focus is primarily on soft board packaging and mono-carton packaging in small sizes. At present, our size offerings are limited to 13×51 inches. However, we also have the AccurioJet KM-1e, which is the world’s first UV inkjet press catering to V2 size. While we are still in the early stages of our journey in packaging, we have taken significant steps to integrate digital printing solutions for labels and packaging. Our digital presses are already serving entry-level and mid-production requirements.

How is Konica Minolta integrating AI into its workflow solutions?

We are actively incorporating AI solutions into our workflows, including digital embellishment solutions. One of our innovations is an artificial imaging scanner that plays a crucial role in embellishments. When we superimpose two images—one on top of the other—precise registration is paramount for a high-quality print output. Our AI-powered scanner ensures real-time image alignment, enhancing the visual appeal of printed materials. This technology is helping us deliver superior print quality and operational efficiency.

How does Konica Minolta update its partners and customers about the new solutions?

We have a dedicated online platform called Partner Connect Portal, where we share all relevant updates about our latest solutions. In addition to this, we run various training programs where our teams engage with partner sales teams to educate them about new developments. We also conduct direct customer outreach programs in collaboration with our partners to ensure they understand our latest offerings. Furthermore, our partners receive the same level of technical knowledge and training as our internal teams, ensuring they can independently manage and sell our devices. We also provide training for service engineers through dedicated programs to maintain high service standards.

How does Konica Minolta position itself in the digital printing space?

This is the perfect time for digital printing. We are witnessing a significant shift from traditional print methods to digital, primarily due to the reduction in print run lengths. This transition makes digital printing a more viable and cost-effective solution. At Konica Minolta, we are well-positioned to support this shift with our reliable technology, robust service infrastructure, and innovative digital printing solutions.

How does Konica Minolta support its customers across India?

We take pride in being a trusted and reliable brand in India. Our service and support structure spans across the country, covering regions from Jammu and Kashmir in the north to southern states, as well as the eastern and western regions. Since printing is a service-intensive industry, our ability to provide strong after-sales support is crucial. We have a dedicated service network ensuring customer satisfaction, and we are happy to share that our customers have given us positive feedback regarding our support and services this year.

What is your message to the businesses transitioning to digital printing?

The digital printing industry is evolving rapidly, and businesses that embrace this transformation will gain a competitive edge. With our comprehensive range of digital printing solutions, Konica Minolta is committed to helping businesses transition smoothly into the digital era. Our focus remains on innovation, customer satisfaction, and providing reliable solutions that meet the needs of an ever-changing market.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Konica Minolta

