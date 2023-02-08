Konica Minolta Launches Go-Green Initiative and Starts Deliveries of Products via EVs

- Advertisement - -

Konica Minolta, a leading name in offering multifunctional printers, has initiated local deliveries of small machines and accessories to its consumers in Delhi, Noida, Cochin, and Guwahati via Electric Vehicles. The company has shifted to pollution-free 2-wheeler and 3-wheelers for a greener tomorrow.

It now caters to delivering small machines, spare parts, and equipment under 100 kilograms to customers. It uses electric 2- and 3-wheelers in Delhi and Noida to meet the customers’ needs and is utilizing 2-wheelers in Cochin and Guwahati.

Mr. Katsuhisa Asari, Managing Director, Konica Minolta India

Expressing his thoughts on this initiative, Mr. Katsuhisa Asari, Managing Director, Konica Minolta India, said, “Through this initiative, we aim to do our bit to reduce the impact on the environment and leave a greener presence. We at Konica Minolta believe that any opportunity you have to be green, be it in everyday life or business innovations, you should take it. Our customers have also reacted positively to our switch to eco-friendly transport. Their support has further helped us make the switch efficient and smooth.”

The Go-Green is a step towards flourishing growth in a global, sustainable world. The EVs being utilized work on rechargeable battery-based engines, leading to low running and maintenance costs as opposed to traditional fuels. The vehicles have no toxic emissions that would affect public health.

With the aim to build a sustainable tomorrow, the company has set a long-term environmental goal to reduce carbon emissions by 60% by 2030 and 80% by 2050 under Eco-Vision 2030 and Eco-Vision 2050, respectively. Konica Minolta also has a program to collect used MFPs and printers from customers and recycle them, following applicable laws. Instead of manually crushing these discarded items entirely, the partner agency recycles and reuses them as raw materials after appropriate segregation.

