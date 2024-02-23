Konica Minolta India and Akshaya Patra Foundation Unveil Project NEEV – A Pioneering Collaboration in Varanasi

- Advertisement - -

Konica Minolta Business Solutions India is proud to announce its CSR initiative, termed Project “NEEV” in partnership with the Akshaya Patra Foundation. This collaborative effort promoted both environmental sustainability and child nutrition in the city of Varanasi.

The initiative witnessed Konica Minolta sponsoring two electric vehicles (EVs) for the Akshaya Patra Foundation in Varanasi. These EVs will be used to deliver nutritious mid-day meals to 1,800 students across government schools in the region. These vehicles will cover a total of 160 KM per day. This eco-conscious approach aligns with Konica Minolta’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions and creating a sustainable future.

Konica Minolta’s sponsorship will provide mid-day meals for these students for an entire year, ensuring they receive the necessary energy and nutrition to thrive in their academic pursuits. This initiative underscores the company’s belief in the importance of education and its dedication to empowering young minds.

Mr. Katsuhisa Asari, Managing Director, Konica Minolta Business Solutions India

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Katsuhisa Asari, Managing Director, Konica Minolta Business Solutions India said,“We are incredibly proud to partner with the Akshaya Patra Foundation on this meaningful initiative. This project embodies our core values of sustainability and social responsibility, allowing us to contribute to a healthier planet for students in Varanasi. By providing nutritious meals to students and eco-friendly EVs for food delivery, we’re not just addressing immediate needs, but also nurturing young minds and paving the way for a cleaner, brighter tomorrow.”

Remarking on the longevity of the CSR initiative, Konica Minolta’s Sustainability Promotion Department said, “Through Project NEEV, our collaboration with Akshaya Patra, we’re thrilled to address two critical needs at once: nourishing young minds in Varanasi and safeguarding our planet. Witnessing their dedication firsthand at the school visit solidified our commitment. We’re proud to support Akshaya Patra’s vital work and believe this initiative paves the way for a brighter, healthier future for both children and the environment.”

At the unveiling, Akshaya Patra presented a gratitude tile to Konica Minolta Business Solutions India, acknowledging their dedicated service to the community. The two sponsored EVs were then officially inaugurated, showcasing the company’s commitment to sustainability. Additionally, Konica Minolta representatives visited a nearby school to take part in the mid-day meal distribution and interacted with the students.

