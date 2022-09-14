Konica Minolta Expands Strategic Partnership with MOBOTIX for the Indian market

- Advertisement - -

Konica Minolta India, a leading name in providing digital transformation solutions & services, and MOBOTIX AG have joined hands to intensify their strategic partnership in the Indian market. With this partnership, the company aims to deliver AI powered and IoT enabled intelligent video security and analytics solutions that helps government and enterprises to analyse processes, situations, and behaviour as well as act upon them.

The Konica Minolta India team structure is expanding and reorganising for deeper regional Sales, Service, Pre-sales and Logistics to ensure the best support and services for business development and technical functions via channel partners to end customers.

Mr. Katsuhisa Asari, Managing Director, Konica Minolta India

Speaking about the partnership Mr. Katsuhisa Asari, Managing Director, Konica Minolta India said, “We are delighted to have MOBOTIX onboard for the Indian market. The relationship between Konica Minolta India and MOBOTIX plays an essential role in continuous progress and breakthroughs in the video surveillance segment. We aim to cover many existing and future applications with the combination of Konica Minolta’s core competencies of AI and Deep Learning and MOBOTIX’s high-end camera technology.”

Under this partnership, Konica Minolta India aims to cater to government and enterprises that need intelligent security solutions to protect their assets, employees, and operations. It will also cater customers who want to leverage IoT capabilities built into cameras to protect themselves from potential threats. The company’s business activities will also focus on key vertical markets, particularly in industry, energy, logistics & transportation, healthcare, government, education, and retail. Video technologies will help optimise workflows, processes, and productivity in these sectors and improve day-to-day operations.

MOBOTIX CEO, Mr. Thomas Lausten

“In recent years, consumers and their requirements have changed dramatically, and video surveillance systems go far beyond the concept of security. Thus, collecting, linking, and analyzing data open ups new possibilities. We can use it to make processes transparent, accelerate and simplify them or, in general terms, “make life a little bit better for everyone”. At MOBOTIX we focus on meeting these changing demands and customize our offerings accordingly. Under our collaboration with Konica Minolta India, we aim to bring our technologies together that will enable us to take video security to new heights,” said MOBOTIX CEO, Mr. Thomas Lausten.

