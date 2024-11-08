Konica Minolta Collaborates with Advance Catalyst (Flexitest – Printing Solutions) for Enhanced Service Delivery

- Advertisement -

Konica Minolta India, a global leader in the production and industrial printing market, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Advance Catalyst Private Limited (Flexitest – Printing Solutions). This collaboration aims to strengthen Konica Minolta’s presence across India by delivering cutting-edge industrial printing solutions that enable businesses to unlock new levels of productivity and innovation.

As a new business partner, Advance Catalyst Private Limited (Flexitest – Printing Solutions) will focus on expanding the reach of Konica Minolta’s industrial printing products, ensuring that customers across India can benefit from the advanced technologies for which Konica Minolta is globally renowned. This partnership is designed to meet the growing demand for industrial printing solutions driven by innovation, precision, and productivity.

Empowering Indian Businesses with Advanced Printing Solutions

Konica Minolta’s industrial printing portfolio is tailored to address the diverse needs of businesses, ranging from commercial printing houses to large-scale manufacturing units. Our suite of solutions is built around state-of-the-art digital printing technology, offering features such as high-definition image quality, enhanced workflow efficiency, and eco-friendly operations.

Focusing on industrial print applications—including labels and packaging—Konica Minolta’s products cater to various sectors such as manufacturing, FMCG, and retail. These solutions are designed to enhance production capabilities, reduce turnaround times, and ensure top-notch print output, transforming businesses into agile and customer-focused entities.

Commitment to Excellence and Innovation

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Katsuhisa “Kurt” Asari, Managing Director of Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Pvt Ltd stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Advance Catalyst Private Limited (Flexitest – Printing Solutions) as a key business partner. Their extensive network and expertise in driving business growth will significantly enhance our footprint across India. At Konica Minolta, we are committed to bringing the best in industrial printing technology to Indian businesses, helping them stay ahead in an ever-evolving market.”

Advance Catalyst’s Role in Driving Growth

Advance Catalyst Private Limited (Flexitest – Printing Solutions), with its strong sales and service network, will provide comprehensive solutions to Indian customers, ensuring they receive world-class support at every step of their printing journey—from consultation and installation to after-sales service. This partnership represents a significant milestone for both companies in terms of growth and customer engagement.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Konica Minolta

