Kodak to Showcase Cutting-Edge Prepress and Print Technologies at Print China 2023

Kodak’s unmatched portfolio of offset, digital and software solutions will be featured at Print China 2023 taking place from April 11 to 15 at the GD Modern International Exhibition Center in Dongguan, South China. At the 5th International Printing Technology Exhibition of China, Kodak will present the following solutions at its booth (no. 1-1281):

Visitors will be able to get information on Kodak’s high-speed inkjet presses, including the KODAK PROSPER ULTRA 520 Press, which closes the gap with offset, as well as the KODAK PROSPER 7000 Turbo Press, the world’s fastest digital press with speeds of up to 410 mpm (1,345 fpm). Other innovative inkjet solutions include the KODAK PROSPER Plus and PROSPER S-Series Imprinting Systems, which are designed for integration into offset, flexo or gravure presses and finishing lines. They add digital flexibility to analog printing processes and enable highly productive hybrid production scenarios. An extensive collection of print samples will allow Print China attendees to see the capabilities of Kodak’s inkjet production printing solutions.

To enable efficient and profitable production and to realize a smart factory concept in print, a powerful end-to-end workflow is needed. The Kodak team will demonstrate the KODAK PRINERGY Platform of products, including cloud-based solutions as well as the INSITE Prepress Portal and more. PRINERGY’s robust platform of products enables printers to increase productivity, cut turnaround times and reduce costs. With powerful automation, support for offset, flexo, digital and gravure production, compatibility with virtually all third-party software and equipment, and connectivity with the broadest range of digital presses, PRINERGY is a perfect solution for printing companies of any size.

At Print China, the comprehensive range of high-performance KODAK CTP solutions will be represented by the KODAK MAGNUS Q800 Platesetter and the KODAK TRENDSETTER Q800 Platesetter with Single Cassette Unit (SCU) automation for automated plate loading. Offering the most complete portfolio of smart prepress solutions, Kodak is ideally positioned to provide any offset printer with a customized platemaking solution. Kodak’s one-stop offering includes platesetters, versatile automation, software, and digital plates, as well as service and support.

Imaging of SONORA XTRA Process Free Plates will be demonstrated live on the TRENDSETTER Q800 Platesetter. SONORA XTRA is Kodak’s latest generation process free offset printing plate. It excels with faster imaging speeds, stronger image contrast and improved handling robustness, plus sustainability and waste savings in prepress and on press.

Masanori Koizumi, Vice President Sales, Asia-Pacific Region, Kodak.

“Kodak works constantly to develop new products and services which help commercial, publication and packaging printers improve the profitability and sustainability of their operations. Print China visitors will be able to see the latest results of these efforts, which are driving real ROI for our customers,” said Masanori Koizumi, Vice President Sales, Asia-Pacific Region, Kodak.

