Kodak HD LED TVs to launch its all new Special Edition SE television series on 1st May, 2023 on Amazon India; to participate in its Great Summer Sale

Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd, a Kodak brand Licensee, has announced the launch of its all new KODAK SE series at a starting price of INR 6,499. The brand is introducing24 inch (HD Ready), 32 inch (HD Ready) and 40 inch (Full HD) variants under its SE series, hereby strengthening its commitment to deliver a wholesome entertainment to its customers at best prices.

The bezel less televisions have sound output of 20W (24 inch) and 30W (32 & 40 inch) along with connectivity options such as Miracast, Wi-Fi, HDMI & USB. The TVs boast a RAM of 512 MB and ROM of 4 GB. The TVs are loaded with pre-installed apps such as YouTube, Prime Video, Sony Liv, Zee5 and many more.

Additionally, Kodak TVs will be available at attractive prices on Amazon Great Summer Sale starting 4th May, 2023. The early access starts 12 hours before for Amazon prime members. With an innovative Android 10 interface, a 4K HDR10 display, Dolby Digital Plus, and DTS TruSurround, the Kodak CA PRO range of televisions provide amazing features that assure a high-quality watching experience. In addition, users have access to many connectivity options, such as USB 2.0, HDMI 3, ARC/CEC, and Bluetooth v.5.0, enabling easy interaction with other devices. The CA PRO series also has a sleek and contemporary bezel-less screen, which enhances the television’s aesthetic attractiveness. The TV’s intuitive remote control and built-in Google Assistant make navigating through the television’s many functions a breeze. With all of these cutting-edge capabilities, the Kodak CA PRO series delivers a viewing experience that is streamlined, intuitive, and of the highest possible quality.

In conjunction with the Google TV platform, Kodak QLED televisions are offered in three screen sizes: 50 inches, 55 inches, and 65 inches, with pricing beginning at INR 30,499. Additionally, they come with improved sound with DTS TruSurround sound, a QLED 4K display with 1.1 billion colors, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+ with 2GB RAM, and 16GB of internal storage. Kodak TV is the premium brand in India that introduced QLED in Google TV. Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL) is the first Indian manufacturing company in the country to introduce QLED TVs with Google TV. These televisions come with a variety of upgraded features, including support for multiple adult and child user profiles, manual and voice control for smart home devices, and a personalised home screen for each individual user.

Mr. Avneet Singh Marwah, Director and CEO, Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd, a Kodak brand Licensee

According to Mr. Avneet Singh Marwah, Director and CEO, Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd, a Kodak brand Licensee, ““With the on-going season of IPL, we are seeing a huge spike in television sale. For the first time IPL can be viewed on smart TVs. We at Kodak have decided to launch our special edition smart television series where consumers can access to leading applications at the price of non-smart televisions. Kodak TVs partnership with amazon has become stronger and you will see more technology driven launches during the coming months.”

