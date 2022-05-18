Kodak Alaris has Ehanced its Kodak i4000 Series Scanners

- Advertisement -

The Kodak i4650 and Kodak i4850 Production Scanners now deliver faster scanning speeds of up to 160 pages per minute (ppm). Kodak i4000 Series Scanners are ideal for business process outsourcers (BPOs), service bureaus, busy corporate mailrooms, government agencies, and other paper-intensive organizations that require fast scanning, superior image quality, and consistent data accuracy to maximize productivity.

Mr. Matthew Doolittle, Worldwide Portfolio Manager, Kodak Alaris.

“Our production document scanners are built to withstand heavy use by busy centralized production teams, while still offering unparalleled image quality, reliability and throughput,” said Mr. Matthew Doolittle, Worldwide Portfolio Manager, Kodak Alaris. “These latest enhancements to the Kodak i4000 Series Scanners build on the strong features that our customers have come to rely on and add functionality to help them improve productivity and offer higher value services.”

