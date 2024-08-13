Kingston’s Best Products to Enhance Your Sibling Bond This Raksha Bandhan

- Advertisement -

Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, brings special gifting options to celebrate the enduring bond of siblings this Raksha Bandhan. The innovative memory and storage solutions by Kingston embody the spirit of love, protection, and unity, making them the perfect choice to express these heartfelt sentiments.

Here are some exciting options that will surely bring a smile to your sibling’s face:

For your Gamer Siblings:

Kingston FURY Renegade PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD – Kingston FURY Renegade PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD provides cutting-edge performance in high capacities for gaming and hardware enthusiasts seeking extreme performance for PC builds and upgrades. By leveraging the latest Gen 4×4 NVMe controller and 3D TLC NAND, Kingston FURY Renegade SSD offers blazing speeds of up to 7,300/7,000MB/s read/write. From game and application loading times to streaming and capturing, give your system a boost in overall responsiveness. With better heat management comes better stability during peak performance. The slim M.2 combined with a low profile, graphene aluminium heat spreader is optimised for intense usage in gaming laptops and desktops. The optional heatsink model delivers an additional layer of thermal dispersion so when the game heats up, your PS5 console stays cool. Kingston FURY Renegade SSD matches the top-tier performance of the Kingston FURY Renegade memory line to produce the ultimate team that will keep you at the top of your game.

Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB Memory – Game in style with Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB1 memory, designed for extreme performance on next-gen DDR5 platforms. Give your system the performance boost and flair needed to stay on top with ultra-fast memory at up to 7200MT/s and, utilising FURY CTRL, 18 customisable RGB lighting effects. Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB features sleek, newly designed black and silver or white and silver heat spreaders with dynamic LED light bars utilising Kingston’s patented [Infrared Sync Technology] to provide smooth, synchronised RGB lighting effects that complement the look of the latest PC build

For your Content Creator Siblings:

Kingston KC3000 PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD – Kingston KC3000 PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD delivers next-level performance using the latest Gen 4×4 NVMe controller and 3D TLC NAND. Upgrade the storage and reliability of your system to keep up with demanding workloads and experience better performance with software applications such as 3D rendering and 4K+ content creation. With formidable speeds up to 7,000MB/s read/write, it ensures improved workflow in high-performance desktop and laptop PCs making it ideal for power users who require the fastest speeds on the market. The compact M.2 2280 design fits seamlessly into motherboards and gives greater flexibility where high-power users appreciate responsiveness and superior loading times. Full capacities available from 512GB–4096GB to meet your data storage requirements.

Kingston NV2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD – Kingston’s NV2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD is a substantial next-gen storage solution powered by a Gen 4×4 NVMe controller. NV2 delivers read/write speeds of up to 3,500/2,800MB/s with lower power requirements and lower heat to help optimise your system’s performance and deliver value without sacrifice. The compact single-sided M.2 2280 (22x80mm) design expands storage by up to 4TB while saving space for other components, making NV2 ideal for thinner notebooks, small-form-factor (SFF) systems and DIY motherboards. Available in capacities from 250GB – 4TB to give you all the space you need for applications, documents, photos, videos and more.

For your traveller Siblings:

Kingston XS1000 external SSD – Kingston’s XS1000 external SSD is an incredibly convenient file backup solution. Its sleek, compact form factor is designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, allowing you to carry it anywhere with ease. Don’t let its size fool you this tiny powerhouse boasts speeds of up to 1,050MB/s and high capacities of up to 2TB, providing ample speed and space to store your valuable data. Compatible with both USB Type-C® and USB Type-A devices with the included cable and adapter4 to provide unrivalled convenience and impressive storage capabilities, the XS1000 is your reliable companion for hassle-free file backup, ensuring your important documents, cherished memories and media files are always readily accessible. Say goodbye to bulk and hello to streamlined storage efficiency with the XS1000 external SSD. To top it all, it is a perfect fit for backups and for expanding iPhone 15’s storage, providing a cost-effective alternative for additional space.

Kingston XS2000 external SSD – Catering to photography and travel aficionados looking for storing their memories as well as important data, Kingston XS2000 is a pocket-sized portable SSD utilizing USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 speeds to deliver next-gen performance in a compact, external on-the-go drive. It delivers lightning-fast transfer speeds up to 2,000MB/s giving users enhanced productivity with little interruption. XS2000 offers remarkable performance and capacities up to 2TB to offload and edit high-res images, 8K videos and large documents in a flash, transferring up to 400 HD photos per second, or taking less than 30 seconds to transfer a 1-hour 4K video, making any location an instant studio workspace. All this makes it best external SSD for backing up memories.

Kingston DataTraveler Exodia Onyx for Mobility On-the-go – Kingston DataTraveler Exodia Onyx is an exemplary USB 3.2 Gen 1 compliant flash drive that delivers quick transfers for simple and easy storage. Designed with a sleek matte black casing and paired with a sliding cap to protect the USB connector and data while not in use, the DT Exodia Onyx is the perfect affordable companion for stylish storage. The lightweight and reliable storage device features a key ring loop that provides ultimate portability, making it easy to attach to anywhere needed.

