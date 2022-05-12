Thursday, May 12, 2022
spot_img
Hot NewsNews In BriefProductProduct Review

Kingston XS2000 External SSD USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2×2 Portable Drive the Best for Your Memory Needs

By NCN News Network
0
932
Kingston XS2000 External SSD USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2x2 Portable Drive the Best for Your Memory Needs
Kingston XS2000 External SSD USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2x2 Portable Drive the Best for Your Memory Needs
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
- Advertisement -

Kingston’s XS2000 Portable SSD utilizes USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 speeds to deliver next-gen performance in a compact, external drive. With lightning-fast transfer speeds of up to 2,000MB/s, XS2000 delivers enhanced productivity with little interruption. The XS2000 offers high-speed storage options of up to 2TB for offloading and editing high-res images, 8K videos and large documents in a flash. The drive is compatible with most devices out of the box. It functions just like a hard drive but stores data using NAND flash technology.  It connects with USB Type-C, allowing content creators to access their data anywhere on a PC or mobile device. It includes a removable ruggedized sleeve and IP55 rating to withstand water and dust, making it the perfect companion for on-location photoshoots or adventures.

Key features: It has industry-leading read/write speeds 2000MB/s; available in storage capacities 500 GB, 1 TB and 2TB to support high-resolution images, 8K videos and large documents; built for durability – tested to be water-resistant, dust-resistant and shockproof with an included rubber sleeve; and comes with a USB-C cable.

Specs:

Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 2×2
Speed: 2,000MB/s read, 2,000MB/s write
Capacities: 500GB, 1TB, 2TB
Dimensions: 69.54 x 32.58 x 13.5mm
Weight: 28.9 g
Casing material: Metal + plastic
Operating temperature: 0°C~40°C
Storage temperature: -20°C~85°C
Warranty/Support: Limited 5-year warranty with free technical support
Compatible with: Windows 10, 8.1, Mac OS (v.10.14.x +), Linux (v. 2.6.x +), Chrome OS

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFortinet Enhances the Industry’s Only True Converged Networking and Security Platform with New Suite of FortiGate Network Firewalls
Next articleGlobalLogic Launches Women Influencers Program
spot_img
spot_img

Roy Mediative A-23,1st Floor Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1 New Delhi,110020(India)
Email: swapan@ncnonline.net, edit@ncnonline.net Marketing : roy@roymediative.com, royncn@gmail.com, marketing@ncnonline.ne

Guest Column

NCN Magazine

Popular Categories

© NCN Theme by Roy Mediative

x