Kingston XS2000 External SSD USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2x2 Portable Drive the Best for Your Memory Needs

Kingston’s XS2000 Portable SSD utilizes USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 speeds to deliver next-gen performance in a compact, external drive. With lightning-fast transfer speeds of up to 2,000MB/s, XS2000 delivers enhanced productivity with little interruption. The XS2000 offers high-speed storage options of up to 2TB for offloading and editing high-res images, 8K videos and large documents in a flash. The drive is compatible with most devices out of the box. It functions just like a hard drive but stores data using NAND flash technology. It connects with USB Type-C, allowing content creators to access their data anywhere on a PC or mobile device. It includes a removable ruggedized sleeve and IP55 rating to withstand water and dust, making it the perfect companion for on-location photoshoots or adventures.

Key features: It has industry-leading read/write speeds 2000MB/s; available in storage capacities 500 GB, 1 TB and 2TB to support high-resolution images, 8K videos and large documents; built for durability – tested to be water-resistant, dust-resistant and shockproof with an included rubber sleeve; and comes with a USB-C cable.

Specs:

Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Speed: 2,000MB/s read, 2,000MB/s write Capacities: 500GB, 1TB, 2TB Dimensions: 69.54 x 32.58 x 13.5mm Weight: 28.9 g Casing material: Metal + plastic Operating temperature: 0°C~40°C Storage temperature: -20°C~85°C Warranty/Support: Limited 5-year warranty with free technical support Compatible with: Windows 10, 8.1, Mac OS (v.10.14.x +), Linux (v. 2.6.x +), Chrome OS

