Kingston Technology Unveils Unforgettable Friendship Day Gifting Options to Strengthen Bonds

- Advertisement - -

With Friendship Day around the corner, Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions takes immense pleasure in presenting a wide array of unforgettable gifting options, designed to strengthen the bonds of friendship. As friends play an irreplaceable role in our lives, Kingston endeavours to make this day a truly memorable one with their thoughtfully crafted products. From cutting-edge USB drives and memory cards to high-performance gaming peripherals, Kingston offers something special for every friend. Celebrate the spirit of camaraderie and gratitude with Kingston’s exclusive gifting range, and cherish the moments that define your cherished friendships.

For your Gamer Friend:

Kingston FURY Renegade PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD -Kingston FURY Renegade PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD provides cutting-edge performance in high capacities for gaming and hardware enthusiasts seeking extreme performance for PC builds and upgrades. By leveraging the latest Gen 4×4 NVMe controller and 3D TLC NAND, Kingston FURY Renegade SSD offers blazing speeds of up to 7,300/7,000MB/s read/write. From game and application loading times to streaming and capturing, give your system a boost in overall responsiveness. With better heat management comes better stability during peak performance. The slim M.2 combined with a low profile, graphene aluminium heat spreader is optimised for intense usage in gaming laptops and desktops. The optional heatsink model delivers an additional layer of thermal dispersion so when the game heats up, your PS5 console stays cool. Kingston FURY Renegade SSD matches the top-tier performance of the Kingston FURY Renegade memory line to produce the ultimate team that will keep you at the top of your game. Available in capacities from 500GB–4TB to store an extensive library of your favourite games and media.

Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB Memory – Game in style with Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB1 memory, designed for extreme performance on next-gen DDR5 platforms. Give your system the performance boost and flair needed to stay on top with ultra-fast memory at up to 7200MT/s and, utilising FURY CTRL, 18 customisable RGB lighting effects. Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB features sleek, newly designed black and silver or white and silver heat spreaders with dynamic LED light bars utilising Kingston’s patented [Infrared Sync Technology] to provide smooth, synchronised RGB lighting effects that complement the look of the latest PC build

For your Content Creator friends:

KC3000 PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD – Kingston KC3000 PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD delivers next-level performance using the latest Gen 4×4 NVMe controller and 3D TLC NAND. Upgrade the storage and reliability of your system to keep up with demanding workloads and experience better performance with software applications such as 3D rendering and 4K+ content creation. With formidable speeds up to 7,000MB/s read/write, it ensures improved workflow in high-performance desktop and laptop PCs making it ideal for power users who require the fastest speeds on the market. The compact M.2 2280 design fits seamlessly into motherboards and gives greater flexibility where high-power users appreciate responsiveness and superior loading times. Full capacities available from 512GB–4096GB to meet your data storage requirements.

NV2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD – Kingston’s NV2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD is a substantial next-gen storage solution powered by a Gen 4×4 NVMe controller. NV2 delivers read/write speeds of up to 3,500/2,800MB/s with lower power requirements and lower heat to help optimise your system’s performance and deliver value without sacrifice. The compact single-sided M.2 2280 (22x80mm) design expands storage by up to 4TB while saving space for other components, making NV2 ideal for thinner notebooks, small-form-factor (SFF) systems and DIY motherboards. Available in capacities from 250GB – 4TB to give you all the space you need for applications, documents, photos, videos and more.

For your traveller friends:

Kingston XS2000 external SSD- Catering to photography and travel aficionados looking for storing their memories as well as important data, Kingston XS2000 is a pocket-sized portable SSD utilizing USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 speeds to deliver next-gen performance in a compact, external on-the-go drive. It delivers lightning-fast transfer speeds up to 2,000MB/s giving users enhanced productivity with little interruption. XS2000 offers remarkable performance and capacities up to 2TB to offload and edit high-res images, 8K videos and large documents in a flash, transferring up to 400 HD photos per second, or taking less than 30 seconds to transfer a 1-hour 4K video, making any location an instant studio workspace. All this makes it best external SSD for backing up memories. The drive connects with USB Type-C allowing content creators to easily store and access their files anywhere on a PC or mobile device. At nearly half the size of a typical portable SSD, XS2000 includes a removable ruggedized sleeve and IP55-rating4 to withstand water and dust, making it the perfect companion for on-location adventures whether you go from work to play to passion projects

Kingston DataTraveler Exodia Onyx for Mobility On-the-go – Kingston DataTraveler Exodia Onyx is an exemplary USB 3.2 Gen 1 compliant flash drive that delivers quick transfers for simple and easy storage. Designed with a sleek matte black casing and paired with a sliding cap to protect the USB connector and data while not in use, the DT Exodia Onyx is the perfect affordable companion for stylish storage. The lightweight and reliable storage device features a key ring loop that provides ultimate portability, making it easy to attach to anywhere needed.

Canvas Go! Plus SD Memory Card, for DSLRs, mirrorless cameras and 4K video production – Kingston’s Canvas Go! Plus SD is for adventurers who are always on the go chasing the perfect moment to capture. With superior transfer speeds of up to 170MB/s, the Canvas Go! Plus SD card accelerates your workflow and efficiency so that you’ll have more time to take your creativity onto the next adventure. With U3 & V30 speed performance, shoot stunning 4K Ultra-HD videos without worrying about slow speeds and dropped frames, or shoot sequential burst-mode photography that’s seamless and consistent. View the world as your canvas and take your creativity and inspiration on the road with the Canvas Go! Plus SD.

Canvas Select Plus SD Memory Card – Kingston’s Canvas Select Plus SD card is designed with exceptional performance, speed and durability for heavy workloads such as transferring and developing high-resolution photos or capturing and editing full HD videos. It can reach Class 10 UHS-I speeds up to 100 MB/s for easy storage and quick transfers along with an advanced UHS-I interface that can record cinematic Full HD and 4K Ultra HD videos. The Canvas Select Plus SD card is built to perform in the harshest environments and conditions so you can take it anywhere knowing that your files, photos and videos are protected. Available in multiple capacities up to 512 GB and with a lifetime warranty.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.