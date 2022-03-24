Kingston Technology Tops List of Supplier Channel SSD Shipments in 2021

- Advertisement -

Kingston Technology announced it closed out a prosperous 2021 in the number one spot for SSD Unit market share in the channel. SSD demand through Q4 2021 remained high due to continued growth in the client, enterprise and OEM sectors. In October, Kingston also broadened its portfolio by launching two new high-performance client M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSDs, KC3000 and Kingston FURY Renegade.

Market share data from analyst research company TRENDFOCUS showed Kingston as the number one client SSD vendor in the channel with 22.2% for unit market share and 22.3 million client SSDs shipped for all of 2021 in the channel. In Q4 alone, Kingston’s client SSD market share grew to a substantial 26.8% in the channel which displays a healthy annual unit growth despite ongoing component shortages. According to TRENDFOCUS, total client SSD units increased 12.4% YoY in 2021. Notebook PC units increased 12% YoY while desktop PCs inched up 1% over the same period, reflecting the rapid adoption of solid-state drives by clients largely due to performance, size and reduced power consumption. Kingston maintains a competitive advantage by working closely with its suppliers, partners, and customers to remain flexible and adapt to ever-changing needs and market conditions.

“2021 saw a nearly 9% increase in total PC shipments1, the highest volume shipped since 2014. The transition of PC demand over to commercial models amplified an already high SSD-attach rate in notebook PCs and continued to fuel growth opportunities,” said Don Jeanette, vice president, TRENDFOCUS.

“The 2021 research findings validate Kingston’s growing presence and position in the SSD market,” said Kingston. “As we celebrate our 35-year anniversary, Kingston has been a consistent and trusted manufacturer of high-performance storage solutions. Over the past decade, we’ve continued to solidify our product portfolio with strong SATA offerings as well as distinct NVMe solutions optimized for notebooks and desktops. It takes an entire team to accomplish this feat and we both thank and share our success with our partners, vendors and customers.”

