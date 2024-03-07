Kingston Technology Tops Channel SSD Market Share for 2023

- Advertisement -

Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, announced it has once again closed out a successful year maintaining the No. 1 spot QoQ. This consistent performance has resulted in securing a 23.8% market share in the channel SSD market for 2023.

Data gathered by TRENDFOCUS confirmed Kingston as the number one client SSD vendor in the channel for unit market share, with 27.4 million client SSDs shipped in 2023. Q4 alone saw Kingston’s client SSD market share at 21.3% and 5.7 million units shipped.

Continued effort in the development of high-quality client drives like NV2, two options of Kingston FURY Renegade SSD, and KC3000 provide PCIe 4.0 NVMe solution for all, from the novice upgrader to power user who requires more from their system. Additionally in 2023, Kingston expanded its varied product lineup with XS1000 external and DC600M enterprise class SSDs.

Kingston offers its customers unrivaled best in class support, service, and reliability for its products, by the very engineers and experts who design them, a key contributor leading to Kingston’s strong standing in these ranking.

Mr. Don Jeanette, vice president, TRENDFOCUS.

“As the year came to an end, SSD sales for PCs remain strong, with continued growth in the PCIe NVMe space. We’ll see this develop more through 2024,” said Mr. Don Jeanette, vice president, TRENDFOCUS.

“Working closely with our suppliers, customers, and partners allows us to be flexible as market conditions and customer requirements change,” said Kingston. “We strive to present the latest SATA and NVMe solutions, offering a strong SSD portfolio to the channel client space to meet those needs, and these findings confirm our commitment to that effort.”

