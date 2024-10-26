Kingston Technology to Release CUDIMM Modules for Intel 800-Series Chipset

- Advertisement -

Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, announced the upcoming release of Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 CUDIMMs, compatible with Intel’s new 800-series chipset (formerly codenamed Arrow Lake). Intel’s 800-series chipset is the first platform to utilize Clock Drivers on CUDIMMs (Clocked Unbuffered Dual Inline Memory Modules). At 6400MT/s DDR5, JEDEC mandates the inclusion of a Client Clock Driver (CKD) on UDIMMs and SODIMMs. This component buffers and redrives the clock signal from the processor, enhancing signal integrity to the module. To distinguish these advanced modules from standard DDR5 UDIMMs and SODIMMs, JEDEC has designated them as CUDIMMs and CSODIMMs, respectively.

Kingston FURY Renegade RGB and non-RGB CUDIMM modules start at an overclocked speed of 8400MT/s and are available as 24GB single modules and 48GB dual channel kits. Since CUDIMMs and UDIMMs share the same 288-pin connector, Kingston FURY UDIMMs with XMP and EXPO profiles are also compatible with Intel 800-series motherboards. However, it’s recommended to verify compatibility through the motherboard manufacturer’s QVL (Qualified Vendor List) or by checking the Kingston Configurator for supported speeds and capacities.

“Our new 8400MT/s CUDIMM modules have been thoroughly tested, qualified by the top motherboard manufacturers, and Intel XMP certified on the new Intel Z890 motherboards with Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors,” says Kingston. “The introduction of overclockable DDR5 CUDIMM modules allows us to reach a broader range of professionals who demand top-tier performance and want to push the limits of their systems without compromising signal integrity.”

Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 CUDIMMs will begin shipping around mid-December.

