Kingston Technology Remains Top DRAM Module Supplier for 2023

Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced it has been ranked top third-party DRAM module supplier in the world, according to the latest rankings by revenue from analyst firm TrendForce. Kingston retains its number 1 position with an estimated 68.8% market share. TrendForce states DRAM module sales in 2023 saw a 28% YoY decline across the industry. Kingston’s revenue showed a slight decrease but held its position as the global leader for the 21st consecutive year.

According to the report, the world’s top ten memory module houses accounted for 93% of total sales in 2023 with Kingston maintaining its dominant market share of 68.8%. The decline was mainly due to an inventory correction phase in the consumer electronics sector following the pandemic. This was exacerbated by high utilization rates among DRAM suppliers, which accelerated the price drop. However, the market started to recover in the second half of 2023. Consumer buying trends for electronic products took a hit following the pandemic but Kingston’s robust brand scale along with its comprehensive regional market layout limited its decline, keeping it firmly at the top of market share rankings.

In 2023, Kingston expanded its portfolio by introducing the Kingston FURY Renegade Pro DDR5 RDIMM, offering overclockable server-grade DDR5 memory tailored for creators, engineers, and data science professionals to support the demands of modern applications. Additionally, Kingston’s 64GB, 32GB, and 16GB Server Premier DDR5 4800MT/s Registered DIMMs were validated for use with the 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors (previously known as Sapphire Rapids). Kingston also refreshed the design of its Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 memory, incorporating striking two-toned heat spreaders. Earlier in 2023, the company celebrated a major achievement of shipping over 100 million overclockable modules.

“The 2023 findings from TrendForce reflect the company’s ongoing strength and adaptability in the face of yet another demanding business year,” said Kingston. “This milestone not only reaffirms Kingston’s dominant presence in the market but also underscores the company’s resilience and significance within the industry, as we now proudly maintain our top position for the 21st consecutive year.”

