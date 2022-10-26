Kingston Technology Makes Festive Season Brighter Than Ever With Compelling Offers And Assured Gifts

- Advertisement - -

Kingston Technology, a world leader of memory products and technology solutions, brought back the festive cheer with their highly anticipated Diwali campaign-The Diwali Bonanza Offer, from the October 20 to November 20th, 2022. Gear up to make the festive cheer brighter, now with a purchase of any Kingston product consumers, customers will get a chance to participate in the lucky draw and win drool-worthy prizes like the iPhone 14, Big Bazaar Shopping vouchers, Kingston Data Traveller Exodia and a lot more.

To top it all, with a purchase of any Kingston SATA SSD 240 GB and above, Kingston FURY RAM 8GB and above, Kingston XS2000 SSD, or any Kingston PCIe 4.0 SSD, customers will get an attractive Kingston FURY logo mesh bag absolutely free. This includes the bestsellers like the Kingston FURY RENEGADE DDR5 Memory, the Kingston FURY BEAST DDR5 RGB Memory, Kingston NV2 PCle 4.0 NVME SSD, Kingston FURY Renegade PCle 4.0 NVME SSD, Kingston KC3000 PCle 4.0 NVME SSD and the X2000 External SSD. People who want to upgrade for work, education or play shouldn’t miss this opportunity.

Mr. Tejashwar Singh, India Sales Head, Kingston Technology

Talking about the festive offer, Mr. Tejashwar Singh, India Sales Head, Kingston Technology said, “We have always worked towards making the festive season in India brighter and more memorable, as ‘Kingston Is With You’ to preserve, and save memories forever. Raising the bar higher this year, we have amped up the festive offers and bundled it with an opportunity to win big. Wishing everyone a great Diwali filled with love, laughter, and amazing memories on behalf of Kingston Family.”

