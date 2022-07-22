Kingston Technology Brings Compelling Offers up to 80% on Amazon Prime Day

- Advertisement - -

Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions announced compelling offers upto 80% on Amazon Prime Day from 23rd and 24th July 2022. Now gamers and technology afficionados can grab best-in-class memory products and storage solutions at a jaw-dropping price point.

Kingston FURY Beast DDR4. Provides powerful performance boosts for gaming and rendering with speeds up to 3733MHz and CL15–19 latencies. Those looking for a cost-efficient upgrade for gaming should look nothing beyond Kingston FURY Beast DDR4. It features Plug n Play automatic overclocking at 2666MHz and are Intel XMP ready and ready for AMD Ryzen

Kingston FURY Impact DDR4. For notebook/laptop gamers, now they can fully equip their notebook or small form factor machine with Kingston FURY Impact SODIMM. It is perfect for minimizing system lag while gaming. Intel XMP ready and ready for AMD Ryzen in capacities up to 64GB, Plug N Play Kingston FURY Impact DDR4 auto overclocks to the highest frequency published, up to 3200MHz to support Intel and AMD’s latest CPU technologies. Install the sleek black PCB for a hassle-free boost, no need to tinker with the BIOS and still run cool, quiet, and efficiently, thanks to Kingston FURY Impact DDR4’s low 1.2 voltage.

Kingston FURY Renegade SSD. If you are looking for a high-end storage solution for your thrilling games, Kingston FURY Renegade SSD is next generation PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 drive delivering cutting-edge performance in high capacities using the latest Gen 4×4 controller and 3D TLC NAND. By maximizing the available bandwidth of PCIe 4.0, Kingston FURY Renegade SSD achieves speeds up to 7,300/7,000MB/s read/write and up to 1,000,000 IOPS to deliver amazing consistency for an exceptional gaming experience. The drive is optimized to reduce game and application load times, stream and capture with ease and give your system an overall boost in responsiveness. Users can store an extensive library of their favourite games and media and still have space for the latest titles- making it perfect for gamers to back-up their games as well as media

Kingston NV1 NVMe SSD. Perfect for storage requirements for users looking for entry level NVMe SSD options. Kingston NV1 is the ideal entry-level drive for first-time NVMe users with laptops and small form factor PCs for gaming. It is a substantial storage solution with capacities up to 2TB. It features read/write speeds up to 2,100/1,700MB/s, respectively, thus delivering 3X the performance of a SATA-based SSD. Kingston NV1 uses less power, emits less heat and has quicker load times making it ideal for users who appreciate responsiveness and ultra-fast data access but have systems with limited space.

Kingston KC3000 SSD. Catering high-performance users looking for speeds, and seamless back-up, Kingston KC3000 is a next generation PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD for desktop and laptop PCs for content creators, gamers and power users. By leveraging the latest Gen4x4 NVMe controller, Kingston KC3000 delivers speeds up to 7,0000/7,000MB/s read/write of blazing-fast performance and full capacities for optimal storage. Users can keep up with demanding workloads and experience better performance with software applications such as 3D rendering and 4K+ videos. With the combination of performance and endurance, KC3000 is reinforced with a low profile, graphene aluminium heat spreader to effectively disperse heat and keep your drive cool during intensive workloads

