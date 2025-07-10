Kingston Technology brings compelling offers up to 57% discounts on Amazon Prime Day

- Advertisement -

Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, is bringing incredible discounts of up to 57% on selected products this Amazon Prime Day from 12th to 14th July 2025. Known for its high-performance storage and memory solutions, Kingston is the go-to brand for gamers, creative professionals, and everyday users alike.

Whether you’re building a powerful gaming rig or simply looking for reliable portable storage, Kingston has something for everyone. From blazing-fast SSDs and memory modules to versatile external storage solutions, experience speed and reliability with Kingston’s trusted product range—all at exciting Prime Day prices.

Explore the full list of offers here:

Kingston Brand Store on Amazon

Here is a glimpse of some of the top offers:

For Travelers: Stay light, fast, and organized with Kingston’s portable storage options that fit right into your pocket or bag. Designed for life on the go, these external SSDs combine performance and convenience.

Kingston XS2000 External SSD

Compact and ultra-fast, this SSD delivers USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 speeds of up to 2,000MB/s. With up to 4TB capacity, it’s ideal for creators, gamers, and professionals needing high-speed storage. Comes with a rugged sleeve and IP55 rating for durability.

Buy Here – Amazon

Kingston XS1000R External SSD: Compact and lightweight, the XS1000R is perfect for travelers needing fast, on-the-go storage with read speeds up to 1,050MB/s and capacities up to 2TB. Whether you’re backing up photos, videos, or work files, it’s a reliable companion for life on the move.

Buy Here – Amazon

For content creators: Power through demanding workloads with Kingston’s high-speed storage solutions built for editing, transferring, and managing large files. Whether you’re on the move or at your desk, enjoy seamless performance and reliability.

Kingston NV3 NVMe SSD

With read/write speeds up to 6,000/5,000MB/s, this Gen 4×4 SSD is perfect for creators who need fast, reliable storage. Its compact M.2 2280 and 2230 form factors make it ideal for laptops and portable creative setups.

Buy Here – Amazon

Kingston FURY Beast DDR4 RGB Special Edition

Boost your system with speeds up to 3600MT/s, vibrant RGB effects, and stylish white heat spreaders. Ideal for content creators needing smooth multitasking and fast performance, it supports both Intel and AMD platforms.

Buy Here – Amazon

For the gaming enthusiasts: Enhance your gaming performance with Kingston’s cutting-edge SSDs and memory designed to reduce load times and improve responsiveness. Play harder, load faster, and stay ahead with high-speed, best in class technology.

Kingston FURY Renegade G5 SSD

Harness extreme performance with PCIe Gen 5×4 speeds up to 14,800/14,000MB/s and over 2M IOPS, powered by 3D TLC NAND. Perfect for high-intensity gaming, 4K/8K editing, and data-heavy workflows, it eliminates bottlenecks and slashes load times.

Buy Here – Amazon

Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB Memory

Get ultra-fast speeds up to 7200MT/s and 18 customizable RGB effects. A must-have for next-gen DDR5 gaming systems.

Buy Here – Amazon

Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB Memory

Features Plug N Play automatic overclocking at 4800MT/s with dynamic RGB lighting. Supports both Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO profiles.

Buy Here – Amazon

For students: From back-to-back classes to late-night study sessions, students need tech that keeps up without missing a beat. Kingston’s sleek and speedy storage solutions are perfect for school projects, presentations, and everything in between—because staying organized shouldn’t slow you down.

DataTraveler Exodia Onyx USB Flash Drive

A sleek, affordable USB 3.2 Gen 1 drive with up to 256GB storage capacity. Great for quick data transfers on the go.

Buy Here – Amazon

DataTraveler Exodia M USB Flash Drive

Stylish, colorful, and practical. Available in up to 256GB capacities, this USB 3.2 Gen 1 flash drive is perfect for school, work, or home.

Buy Here – Amazon

Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers – exclusively available during Amazon Prime Day, 12th to 14th July 2025

