Kingston Technology Announces Up to 70% Discounts on Kingston products During Amazon Prime Day

- Advertisement -

Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, announced compelling pricing on select Kingston products for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale. From 20th July to 21st July 2024, Prime members can leverage significant savings on Kingston’s high-performance SSD offerings.

Upgrade Your System with Kingston products at Discounted Prices

During Amazon Prime Day, customers can save on a variety of Kingston SSDs, including:

KC3000 NVMe PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD: Unleash top-tier performance with read/write speeds of up to 7,000/7,000MB/s for demanding workloads and exceptional gaming experiences.

Unleash top-tier performance with read/write speeds of up to 7,000/7,000MB/s for demanding workloads and exceptional gaming experiences. FURY Beast DDR4 DRAM: Enhance your system’s responsiveness with speeds up to 3733MHz and CL15-19 latencies, perfect for gamers and content creators.

Enhance your system’s responsiveness with speeds up to 3733MHz and CL15-19 latencies, perfect for gamers and content creators. NV2 NVMe PCIe Gen 3.0 SSD: Experience faster boot times, application launches, and overall system performance with incredible value.

Experience faster boot times, application launches, and overall system performance with incredible value. FURY Renegade SSD: Take your PC to the next level with next-generation PCIe 4.0 performance, delivering speeds up to 7,300/7,000MB/s for an exceptional gaming experience.

Don’t Miss Out on These Limited-Time Savings

These exciting offers are available exclusively to all members during Amazon Prime Day. Visit the Kingston Technology store on Amazon to learn more about these discounts and find the perfect SSD to upgrade your system.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Kingston Technology

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 90