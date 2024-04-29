Kingston Technology and Sony Pictures Entertainment Join Forces with the Upcoming Film Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

- Advertisement -

Kingston Technology has teamed up with Sony Pictures for the much-anticipated film Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. In celebration of the film’s release in cinemas April 26, 2024, Kingston invites everyone to embark on various Ghostbusting missions for a chance to win exclusive co-branded swag!

“Kingston has always been at the forefront of bringing products and experiences alive, taking our users on a journey full of adventures,” said Mr. Kevin Wu, Sales, Marketing and Business Development Vice-President, APAC, Kingston. “Ghostbusters, being one of the most iconic franchises that brings a nostalgic charm with its fun-filled supernatural adventure, we are thrilled to go on this journey with the Ghostbusters and bring exciting offers to our customers.”

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire exclusively in Indian cinemas on 26th April 2024 in English and Hindi.

Promotions will activate across a wide range of touchpoints till May 10, 2024. With a purchase of any Kingston product – now get a chance to win PlayStation 5, e-vouchers worth INR 10000, and laptop bags. To top it all, with a purchase of any Kingston FURY DRAM product-16 GB and above, or any Kingston SSD- 500 GB and above, or any Kingston DDR5 DRAM, or any Kingston Portable SSD, now get a Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire mousepad absolutely free. Don’t miss out this great opportunity!

Now, it’s time to bust some ghosts with speed and win exciting prizes!

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Kingston Technology

