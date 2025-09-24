Kingston Tech Extravaganza – Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025

- Advertisement -

Get ready for a tech bonanza as Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, takes center stage during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 with discounts up to 58%. Whether you are a gamer, content creator, or just looking to upgrade your setup, Kingston has something for everyone—at prices that are too good to miss. From lightning-fast SSDs to high-performance RAM, you will find the perfect tech solution to boost your system without breaking the bank.

Kingston KC3000 PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD

Push your system to the next level with the Kingston KC3000 SSD. Powered by a Gen 4×4 NVMe controller and 3D TLC NAND, it delivers blazing read/write speeds of up to 7,000MB/s—perfect for 3D rendering, 4K+ content creation, and heavy workloads. Its compact M.2 2280 form fits seamlessly into desktops and laptops.

Capacities: 512GB to 4TB

Buy Now: https://www.amazon.in/Kingston-KC3000-PCIe-NVMe-High-Performance/dp/B09K7F5VJQ

Kingston FURY Beast DDR4 32GB 3200MHz

Boost your gaming or creative setup with Kingston FURY Beast DDR4 memory. With speeds up to 3733MT/s, Plug N Play overclocking at 2666MT/s, and support for Intel XMP & AMD Ryzen™, it’s a smart and affordable upgrade. Comes with a sleek heat spreader and lifetime warranty.

Capacities: 8GB–128GB kits

Buy Now: https://www.amazon.in/Kingston-FURY-3200MHz-KF432C16BB-32/dp/B097K3STJG?th=1

Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 16GB

Experience the next-gen power of DDR5 with Kingston FURY Beast. With features like on-die ECC, dual 32-bit subchannels, and PMIC for efficient power delivery, it’s built for ultra-fast gaming, streaming, and 3D rendering. Compatible with Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO™.

Advanced DDR5 Architecture

Buy Now: https://www.amazon.in/Kingston-KF552C40BB-16-5200Mhz-Desktop-Module/dp/B09KCM59ZK/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_pb_opt?ie=UTF8

Kingston XS1000 External SSD

Pocket-sized and powerful, the Kingston XS1000 delivers up to 1,050MB/s speeds and up to 2TB of storage. Perfect for backups, portable storage, or expanding your iPhone 15 capacity. Includes USB-C to A adapter for wide compatibility.

Variants: 1TB & 2TB (XS1000 & XS1000 Red)

Buy Now: https://www.amazon.in/Kingston-Digital-XS1000-External-SSD/dp/B0CCQG7RS8

