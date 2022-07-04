Kingston Showcases its Compelling Product Range at CCTA IT EXPO 2022

- Advertisement -

Strengthening its footprint in North India, Kingston Technology, a world leader of memory products and technology solutions, showcased its compelling range of products across categories at CCTA IT EXPO 2022, a B2B show organized by Chandigarh Computer Traders Association, on 1st and 2nd July 2022 in Chandigarh. Aimed at connecting with channel partners in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, Kingston exhibited some of its best-in-class products across categories.

The wide spectrum of products ranges from memory products and storage solutions. From SATA to NVMe, laptop to server, Kingston SSDs provide the speed and reliability consumers want for the upgrade one needs for PC builds, servers, and system builders. The company also comes up with compatible RAM memory for Desktop PC, Laptop, or Server. Further to cater to the ever-evolving needs of data portability, the company has a wide away of USB Flash Drives for personal, business, and encrypted data needs. Kingston also makes SD and MicroSD Flash Memory Cards and Readers for a variety of devices, such as digital cameras, Android phones, drones, dashcams and security cams. High performance gaming line, Kingston FURY, offers memory and storage products that cover mainstream and extreme gamers’ needs. To top it all, Kingston provides embedded NAND and DRAM solutions and components for industrial-level electronic manufacturing.

Kingston’s focus on its channel centric approach has helped the company reinforce its leadership position consecutively in both memory and storage segment. TRENDFOCUS, a leading analyst firm globally has named Kingston as the number one client SSD vendor in the channel with 22.2% for unit market share. Moreover, Kingston has been ranked top third-party DRAM module supplier in the world, according to a top analyst firm TrendForce with an estimated 78.02% market share. The company is also one of the leaders in third party USB drive market consistently. It has received same acknowledgement in India market as well by garnering an overwhelming response from customers across categories. Be it for work-from-home, education, gaming or enterprise segment, the company has stayed true to its credo of ‘Kingston Is With You’ by providing excellent products for its customers in India. Targeting to replicate the similar success story and bringing in Kingston’s expertise to newer markets, the participation of Kingston Technology in CCTA IT EXPO 2022 is a way of tapping more channel partners and creating awareness about the company’s best-in-class product portfolio.

Mr. Tejashwar Singh, India Sales Head, Kingston Technology

Speaking at the announcement of participation, Mr. Tejashwar Singh, India Sales Head, Kingston Technology, said, “Channel community has always been an intrinsic part of Kingston Family, and we have always worked towards growing with our channel partners. North India especially Punjab and Himachal Pradesh are strategic markets for our growth story. Thereby, at CCTA IT EXPO 2022, we showcased our compelling product line for the people of Punjab/Himachal Pradesh as a part of our plans of expanding our footprint in these markets. Going ahead, we have a concrete roadmap to grow in the market and bring in our riveting solutions to discerning customers.”

