Kingston showcases its compelling product portfolio at TVPA’s Digi Media Exhibition 2022

To bolsterits footprint in South India, Kingston Technology, a world leader of memory products and technology solutions, showcased its compelling range of products for photographers and videographers at TVPA’s Digi Media Exhibition 2022 from 14th-16th October 2022 in Chennai. The mega photo and video imaging exhibition, organized by Tamil Nadu Video and Photographers Association, aims at connecting the companies with Photography enthusiasts in South India.

As the world’s leading storage and memory brand, Kingston exhibited some of its best-in-class products for Photography afficionados like Kingston XS2000 External SSD, Kingston Canvas Go Plus, Kingston Canvas React Plus, Kingston Workflow Station and more. Now photography lovers visiting the exhibition can buy any of the products mentioned and get limited edition Kingston gifts absolutely free. Kingston is one of the leaders in SD and MicroSD Flash Memory Cards and Readers category that can be used in a variety of devices, such as digital cameras, Android phones, drones, dashcams and security cams.

Mr. Tejashwar Singh, India Sales Head, Kingston Technology



Speaking at the announcement of participation, Mr. Tejashwar Singh, India Sales Head, Kingston Technology said, “Memories are an imperative part of our lives, and leave an indelible imprint on our minds. We at Kingston believe that memories are timeless and so should one’s storage as well, hence we have always worked towards bringing products that help photography lovers transfer, save and preserve these memories seamlessly. Our participation at TVPA’s Digi Media Exhibition 2022 is a step towards getting closer to the photography community and helping them preserve the best of their memories without any hassle. We are hoping to introduce more photography enthusiasts in South India to our compelling range of products, and therefore reinforce our leadership position in the market for this segment.”

