Kingston Releases Kingston FURY Special Edition RGB DDR4 to Celebrate Its 35th Anniversary

In celebration of Kingston’s 35th anniversary,Kingston FURY, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, announced a new member of the pack, Kingston FURY Beast DDR4 RGB Special Edition. The smooth and white heat spreader with striking RGB lighting makes these modules unique amongst the Kingston FURY line, offering a refreshing twist to PC builds that will set them apart from the rest.

Enhance not just the performance of your system but keep it fresh with the library of 16 preset RGB lighting effects or personalize the settings to create a look that makes your system truly one of a kind with Kingston FURY CTRL software. Kingston FURY Beast DDR4 RGB Special Edition’s fully exposed light strip is equipped with 10 LED lightbulbs, you can trust the patented Infrared Sync Technology to keep your tailored RGB effects perfectly-aligned.

Whether you are gaming, video editing, or anything in between, get the most out your system with Kingston FURY Beast DDR4 RGB Special Edition at speeds of 3200 and 3600MT/s2. The 100% tested memory is Intel XMP Certified, offering advanced pre-optimized timings, speeds and voltages to overclock with ease by a single selection of one of the built-in profiles. As well as being ready for AMD Ryzen, Kingston FURY Beast DDR4 RGB Special Edition will effortlessly integrate, making it a hassle-free upgrade for any Intel or AMD-based system.

“As the world’s leading memory brand, Kingston has always strived to offer top-performing products, and we are overwhelmed with the love and support for the brand from our users,” said Kingston. “Entering our 35th year, we’re happy to introduce this Special Edition of the favorited Kingston FURY Beast line for those who want to bring the style and performance of their system to the next level, we are sure that the Kingston FURY Beast DDR4 RGB Special Edition, with its bright RGB effects illuminating the unique white heat spreader, will do just that.”

Kingston FURY Beast DDR4 RGB Special Edition is available in single module capacities of 8GB & 16GB, and kit capacities of 16GB & 32GB. Backed by a limited lifetime warranty and legendary Kingston reliability.

