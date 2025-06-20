Friday, June 20, 2025
spot_img
Hot NewsNews In BriefTop News

Kingston Reinforces Legacy of Performance with Refreshed XS Series External SSD Lineup

By NCN News Network
0
129
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory and technology solutions, announced the refreshed Kingston XS Series of External SSDs, featuring a bold new design that highlights Kingston’s commitment to performance, reliability, service and innovation. The new look proudly features Rex, Kingston’s iconic redhead mascot, representing the company’s nearly 40-year legacy of leadership in the global tech industry. Paired with the “Built on Commitment” tagline, the refreshed design reflects Kingston’s ongoing promise to deliver high-performance, dependable storage solutions.

Compact yet powerful, the XS Series, including the XS2000 and XS1000 family, delivers impressive storage performance in a sleek, pocket-sized form, tailored to meet the needs of both professionals and everyday users.

The XS2000 stands as Kingston’s professional-tier external SSD, offering speeds up to 2,000MB/s and large capacities up to 4TB. Designed for content creators, videographers, and media teams, it supports Apple’s ProResdirect video recording, enabling seamless integration with mobile devices and production workflows. It’s the ideal solution for creators who demand studio-grade performance in the palm of their hand.

Meanwhile, the XS1000 and XS1000R are Kingston’s mainstream solutions for everyday storage, file transfer and backups. With read speeds up to 1,050MB/s and capacities up to 2TB, they offer versatile, lightweight storage solutions for a wide range of users, from students and business travelers to hybrid workers, balancing performance, portability, and everyday value.

“At Kingston, our commitment goes beyond just building products, it’s about building trust,” says Mr. Kevin Wu, Sales/Marketing and Business Development Vice President of APAC region. “The refreshed XS Series, featuring Rex and the ‘Built on Commitment’ tagline, reflects our promise to deliver reliable, innovative, and adaptable technology that evolves with our customers’ needs.”

With the XS Series, Kingston strengthens its leadership in memory and storage, blending trusted performance with modern design to empower creators, professionals, and consumers alike.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Kingston

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com98113468469625243429

Post Views: 155
- Advertisement -
Previous article
ESSENCORE Accelerates India Expansion with Local Manufacturing and Strategic Vision for Semiconductor Leadership
Next article
BenQ Previews PV3200U Monitor for Video Editors & Next-Gen Professional Monitors for Designers, Photographers, and Creators at Kochi Photo Fair
spot_img
spot_img

Roy Mediative A-23,1st Floor Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1 New Delhi,110020(India)

Email: royncn@gmail.com, swapan@ncnonline.net, edit@ncnonline.net Marketing : roy@roymediative.com, marketing@ncnonline.net

Mobile: +91 98113 46846, +91 96252 43429

Guest Column

NCN Magazine

Popular Categories

© NCN Theme by Roy Mediative