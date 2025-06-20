Kingston Reinforces Legacy of Performance with Refreshed XS Series External SSD Lineup

- Advertisement -

Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory and technology solutions, announced the refreshed Kingston XS Series of External SSDs, featuring a bold new design that highlights Kingston’s commitment to performance, reliability, service and innovation. The new look proudly features Rex, Kingston’s iconic redhead mascot, representing the company’s nearly 40-year legacy of leadership in the global tech industry. Paired with the “Built on Commitment” tagline, the refreshed design reflects Kingston’s ongoing promise to deliver high-performance, dependable storage solutions.

Compact yet powerful, the XS Series, including the XS2000 and XS1000 family, delivers impressive storage performance in a sleek, pocket-sized form, tailored to meet the needs of both professionals and everyday users.

The XS2000 stands as Kingston’s professional-tier external SSD, offering speeds up to 2,000MB/s and large capacities up to 4TB. Designed for content creators, videographers, and media teams, it supports Apple’s ProResdirect video recording, enabling seamless integration with mobile devices and production workflows. It’s the ideal solution for creators who demand studio-grade performance in the palm of their hand.

Meanwhile, the XS1000 and XS1000R are Kingston’s mainstream solutions for everyday storage, file transfer and backups. With read speeds up to 1,050MB/s and capacities up to 2TB, they offer versatile, lightweight storage solutions for a wide range of users, from students and business travelers to hybrid workers, balancing performance, portability, and everyday value.

“At Kingston, our commitment goes beyond just building products, it’s about building trust,” says Mr. Kevin Wu, Sales/Marketing and Business Development Vice President of APAC region. “The refreshed XS Series, featuring Rex and the ‘Built on Commitment’ tagline, reflects our promise to deliver reliable, innovative, and adaptable technology that evolves with our customers’ needs.”

With the XS Series, Kingston strengthens its leadership in memory and storage, blending trusted performance with modern design to empower creators, professionals, and consumers alike.

