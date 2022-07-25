Kingston Partners with COMPASS for Compass Premier League 2022

- Advertisement - -

Taking ahead its vision of connecting with Channel partners pan India, and bringing them closer to their passions, KingstonTechnology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, announced its partnership with Compass Premier League (CPL) 2022, a flagship cricketing event organized by Compass Computer Association of Eastern India (COMPASS) especially for the channel partners. Aimed at strengthening the channel partner base in East India for Kingston Technology, the CPL 2022 saw the participation from more than 50 Channel partners from several cities across the market on July 24, 2022, at Spring Club, Kolkata. The partnership also comes at the back of Kingston’s focus on its channel centric approach that has consistently helped the company reinforce its leadership position in both memory and storage segment.

A total of eight teams participated in the tournament seeing a huge traction from all the supporters in East India. Cricket is symbolic to integrity, team spirit, and having fun, which resonates to the core values of Kingston Technology. The company has worked towards connecting people and communities to their passion, and Cricket provides a great platform for the same. Additionally, Kingston has always valued its partner community as its family and henceforth been at the forefront of supporting all their endeavours. Targeted at interacting with newer base of partners, as well as engaging with the current partners, the tournament is imperative in creating awareness for Kingston in East India, as well as helping partners grow as a community.

Tejashwar Singh, India Sales Head, Kingston Technology

Commenting on the partnership with Compass Premier League 2022, Mr. Tejashwar Singh, India Sales Head, Kingston Technology, said “We at Kingston have always believed in helping our partners thrive and flourish by focusing on our core values like integrity, loyalty, team-spirit and more. Cricket echoes our values, and for Indians isn’t just a sport, it is our passion. Hence, Compass Premier League is a great platform for us to engage with our partners and provide them with a compelling avenue to grow as a community. We look forward to co-creating more exciting experiences with COMPASS for our partners and customers in future as well.”

