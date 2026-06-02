Kingston Marks Major Milestone with 100 Million A400 SATA SSDs Shipped Globally

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Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory and technology solutions, announced it has shipped more than 100 million units of the Kingston A400 SATA solid-state drive. Launched in 2017, the Kingston A400 quickly gained recognition for its impressive performance in terms of booting, loading, and transferring data when compared to traditional hard drives1.

The Kingston A400 SATA SSD boasts remarkable read/write speeds of up to 500MB/s and 450MB/s, respectively. This significant speed enhancement provided customers with a performance improvement over conventional hard drives. With this level of efficiency, the A400 series became a preferred choice for consumers seeking enhanced data transfer rates and overall system responsiveness.

“Kingston remains committed to delivering products that combine performance, quality, and reliability. The widespread adoption and positive reception of the A400 SATA SSD demonstrate Kingston’s ability to meet the evolving storage needs of a broad range of users,” said Kingston. “Building on this success, Kingston continues to accelerate innovation across high-performance NVMe solutions, enterprise-grade data center SSDs, and integrated industrial SSD offerings to support the demands of modern data centers, edge environments, and mission-critical applications.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Kingston

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