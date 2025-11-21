Kingston Leads Channel SSD Shipments in 2024

- Advertisement -

Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory and technology solutions, announced TrendForce has named it the number one third-party supplier of SSDs in the channel for all of 2024. Based on the numbers provided by TrendForce, Kingston accounted for a massive 36 percent of the units shipped globally in 2024.

Kingston remained the top SSD shipment leader in 2024, maintaining a solid advantage and saw growth in market share over 2023. The results reinforced Kingston as the clear leader in SSD production, as the second-place supplier accounted for only 13 percent of the total channel market. This is widely due to Kingston’s vast channel presence worldwide, a top-tier SSD portfolio, and exceptional customer support.

According to the latest findings, retail SSD sales faced challenges due to ongoing weak consumer demand and notebook SSD attach rates reaching 100%. These factors contributed to a 14% YoY decline in channel SSD shipments. However, the growing integration of AI in PCs and edge devices is expected to drive demand for high-capacity and high-performance SSDs. Manufacturers that prioritize advanced technical integration, strategic channel development, and strong brand positioning will be better equipped to capitalize on the next wave of growth in the SSD market.

In 2024, Kingston significantly expanded its SSD portfolio with new offerings across client, data center, industrial, and external segments. The launch of the NV3 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD introduced high capacity 4×4 NVMe PCIe performance in a compact form factor, enhancing Kingston’s client SSD lineup. For data center applications, Kingston released the DC2000B, a high-performance PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD designed as an internal boot drive for high-volume rack-mount servers.

Additionally, Kingston unveiled a red colored XS1000 External SSD, which earned the 2024 Red Dot Award for Product Design. To further round out its portfolio, Kingston refreshed its line of Industrial solid-state drives tailored for system builders and design engineers. These next-generation locked-BOM SSDs provide robust storage capabilities ideal for demanding environments such as self-service kiosks, digital signage, robotics, point-of-sale systems, and video surveillance.

“We are proud to be recognized as the top SSD supplier once again,” said Kingston. “Our commitment to customers and channel partners has fueled the growth of our SSD business. This achievement reflects the dedication of our team, and we are grateful to celebrate this success together.”

