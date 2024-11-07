Kingston Leads Channel SSD Shipments for the 7th Consecutive Year in 2023

- Advertisement -

Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, announced TrendForce has named it as the number one third-party supplier of SSDs in the channel for all of 2023; leading channel SSD shipments for the 7th consecutive year. Based on the numbers provided by TrendForce, Kingston accounted for a massive 34 percent of the units shipped in 2023.

Kingston remained the top SSD shipment leader in 2023 maintaining a solid advantage and saw growth in market share over 2022. The results reinforced Kingston as the clear leader in SSD production, as the second-place supplier accounted for only 11 percent of the total channel market. This is widely due to its vast worldwide sales network, a top-tier SSD portfolio and exceptional customer support.

According to the latest findings, shipments of branded SSDs in the retail market reached 118 million units in 2023, reflecting a 3.7% YoY growth. Most PCs are equipped with 256GB or 512GB SSDs, which often prove insufficient for gamers and high-performance users. As a result, many users upgraded to SSDs with over 2TB of storage, driving increased sales. TrendForce also noted that many PCs purchased during the pandemic have now entered their typical replacement cycle, further contributing to market growth.

In 2023, Kingston expanded its range of products within its external SSD and datacenter lineups. With the launch of its new DC600M Enterprise SSD, Kingston widened its portfolio with an SSD optimized for mixed-use workloads with excellent Quality of Service (QoS) to ensure latency and IOPS consistency to hit service-level agreements. Following the success of the award-winning XS2000 external SSD, Kingston launched the new, affordable XS1000 External SSD. Both external drives are extremely compact and under 29 grams to provide pocket-sized portability for users on-the-go. With the addition of these new drives, Kingston created a well-rounded SSD portfolio which contributed to record-breaking SSD sales in the channel in 2023, marking Kingston’s 7th consecutive year as the leader in channel SSD shipment.

“We are honored to receive this top ranking once again,” said Kingston. “From the start, Kingston has remained committed to serving our customers and channel partners worldwide. These strong relationships have been key to the remarkable growth of our SSD business. This achievement reflects the dedication and hard work of our entire team, and we are grateful to celebrate this recognition and success together.”

In celebration of Kingston’s achievement as the world’s No. 1 SSD brand, purchase a Kingston External SSD and receive a complimentary Kingston Exclusive External SSD Protection Hard Case to keep your drive safe and secure! The offer ends on November 15, 2024.

