Kingston Leads Channel SSD Shipments for the 6th Consecutive Year

Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, announced that TrendForce has named it as the number one third-party supplier of SSDs in the channel for all of 2022; leading channel SSD shipments for the 6th consecutive year. Based on the numbers provided by TrendForce, Kingston accounted for a massive 28 percent of the 114 million units shipped in 2022.

According to the latest findings, the global SSD market rectified its supply and demand dynamics in 2022. This follows a resolution in the shortage of ICs (integrated circuits) that hampered the market in 2021. Despite the resolution, global SSD shipments declined with only 114 million units shipped in 2022 – a 10.7% decrease from the previous year. Nevertheless, Kingston remained the top SSD shipment leader in 2022 maintaining a solid advantage and saw growth in market share over 2021. Even with market challenges, the top five third-party suppliers (non-semiconductor) accounted for nearly 60% of the total shipments in 2022. The results reinforced Kingston as the clear leader in SSD production, as the second-place supplier accounted for only 9 percent of the total channel market.

With the global economy still struggling in 2023, where notebook and desktop shipments faced limitations, module makers strategically managed the burden of high-cost inventory by positioning themselves for competitive pricing in their shipping strategies. As the third quarter drew to a close, market sentiment experienced a rapid transformation, primarily driven by NAND Flash suppliers’ decisive production cuts. This change was particularly evident in the cost dynamics of SSDs, ultimately favoring module manufacturers with lower-cost inventories.

Demand for PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs continues to define the market landscape pushing module houses to steadily shift from SATA to PCIe. TrendForce predicts providing NVMe upgrades will likely enhance brand recognition and continue to boost shipments. In 2022, Kingston expanded its range of products within its value and high-performance drives, as well as offerings in the external and encrypted categories. With the launch of its new NV2 client NVMe drive in 2022, it quickly became the most popular selling drive in Kingston’s lineup this year, with over 12M units sold worldwide since launch. Following the success of the award-winning Kingston FURY Renegade SSD, Kingston refreshed the drive to include a heatsink option ideal for console and PC gamers. This highlights Kingston’s continued focus on developing high quality NVMe solutions.

Aside from broadening its product portfolio to best align with customer buying trends, Kingston offers top-tier sales support and access to in-house product experts and engineers. This has led to over three successful decades of reliability and support for customers. Kingston's #1 rank in the SSD market for the 6th consecutive year is no surprise when the same approach in the DRAM division has led the company to be the largest third-party memory module supplier for the 20th consecutive year. "It's an honor to achieve this top ranking for another year", said Kingston. "From the beginning, Kingston has remained steadfast in our commitment to serving our customers and channel partners across the globe, and it's through these strong and enduring relationships that our SSD business has experienced remarkable growth. The recent findings from TrendForce serve as a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team, and we are grateful for the recognition and success we share with the

