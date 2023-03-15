Kingston Launches Two New DataTraveler Storage Solutions forUsers On-the-Go

- Advertisement - -

Kingston Technology expanded its iconic DataTraveler® range by introducing the Kingston DataTravelerExodia OnyxandKingston DataTraveler 80 M.The two products will enable the on-the-go users to save and preserve their important files and memories, with excellent performance, functionality, and reliability.

Kingston DataTravelerExodia Onyx for Mobility On-the-go

Kingston DataTravelerExodia Onyx is an exemplary USB 3.2 Gen 1 compliant flash drive that delivers quick transfers for simple and easy storage. Designed with a sleek matte black casing and paired with a sliding cap to protect the USB connector and data while not in use, the DT Exodia Onyx is the perfect affordable companion for stylish storage.The lightweight and reliable storage device features a key ring loop that provides ultimate portability, making it easy to attach to anywhere needed.

Kingston DataTraveler 80 M for Portable Storage on USB Type-C®Devices

Kingston DataTraveler 80 M is a high-performance flash drive that is designed to work with USB Type-C laptops, desktops, smartphones, tablets or Mac computers without the need for an adapter. With extremely fast read speeds of up to 200MB/s, the DT 80 M allows for quick and convenient storage and file transfers to fulfill all daily needs for work, school, photos and music, and to free up space on Android smartphones on the spot while traveling.The sliding cap design protects the drive without the risk of losing the cap, the key ring loop brings extra security and easy search to avoid any fuss during critical times.

“Thetech generation are always on-the-move and require best-in-class storage solutions to keep their important files, photos and memories safe and secure; understanding their needs, we believe thetwo new DataTraveler USB drives will provide the storage they need whenever and wherever they go.” said Kingston.

Both new products areavailable in capacities up to 256GB3 and is backed by a limited five-year warranty. Customers will also be supported with free technical support and legendary Kingston reliability.

Kingston DataTraveler® Exodia Onyx Specifications :

Capacities : 64GB, 128GB, 256GB

64GB, 128GB, 256GB Speed : USB 3.2 Gen 1 compliant

USB 3.2 Gen 1 compliant Dimensions : 60.7mm x 21mm x 10.2mm

60.7mm x 21mm x 10.2mm Weight : 8g

8g Operating temperature : 0°C~60°C

0°C~60°C Storage temperature : -20°C~85°C

: -20°C~85°C Warranty : 5-year warranty, free technical support

5-year warranty, free technical support Compatible with: Windows® 11, 10, macOS (v.10.15.x +), Linux (v. 4.4 +), Chrome OS™

Kingston DataTraveler® 80 M Specifications:

Capacities : 64GB, 128GB, 256GB

64GB, 128GB, 256GB Interface : USB 3.2 Gen 1

USB 3.2 Gen 1 Speed : Up to 200MB/s read

Up to 200MB/s read Dimensions : 54.18mm x 21.81mm x 11.60mm

54.18mm x 21.81mm x 11.60mm Weight : 6g

6g Operating temperature : 0°C~60°C

0°C~60°C Storage temperature : -20°C~85°C

-20°C~85°C Warranty/support : 5-year warranty with free technical support

5-year warranty with free technical support Compatible with: Windows® 11/10/8.1, macOS (v. 10.15.x +), Linux (v. 4.4.x +), Chrome OS™

