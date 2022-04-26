Kingston Inaugurates World’s First Kingston FURY Gaming Lab in Taiwan

- Advertisement -

Kingston FURY, a division of Kingston Technology, continues its stride of connecting gamers to their passion with the inauguration of the world’s first Kingston FURY Gaming Lab at its APAC office in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. Demonstrating Kingston’s commitment in creating a comprehensive gaming ecosystem, the new Kingston FURY Gaming Lab integrates compelling gaming solutions and technology by bringing visitors an immersive experience that links Kingston FURY’s memory and storage solutions with real-life applications.

World’s Leading Brand Pushing Industry Standards: Kingston was ranked as the #1 supplier of third-party DRAM modules for the 18th consecutive year and the #1 supplier of Channel SSD units in 2021. Leveraging 20 years of expertise and an established reputation in the PC gaming hardware market, Kingston debuted its high-performance gaming line, Kingston FURY, in 2021. As a leader in the launch of DDR5 memory products, Kingston FURY expanded its gaming product portfolio with high performance Kingston FURY Renegade PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.

Kingston has always aimed center stage for launching high performing products and pushing the industry standards ever further. From engineering processes to product testing and quality control, Kingston’s R&D center at the Hsinchu Science Park has been the backbone of countless innovative projects, making it the perfect location for the Kingston FURY Gaming Lab.

“Our business and marketing strategies heavily emphasize the feedback from our customers, so we seek to bring the latest and most exhilarating gaming experience to the table,” Mr. Kevin Wu, Sales/Marketing and Business Development Vice President of APAC region stated, “Here at the gaming lab, we look forward to gamers, overclockers and partners participating in the fine-tuning and optimization of Kingston FURY products to help us emphasize the evolving needs of our customers.”

Integrated Gaming Experience at the First Kingston FURY Gaming Lab: Designed to personify Kingston FURY’s rebellious energy, the Gaming Lab is decorated with the brand’s signature colors, fiery red and jet black with signature heat spreader patterns throughout. The entire setup is adorned with LEDs that resemble the vibrant RGB lighting effects of the Kingston FURY range enjoyed by gamers across the world. The Gaming Lab space included three zones:

Zone A, a DRAM-shaped pillar where visitors participate in an interactive game to understand the type of gamers they are with product solutions recommended to best fit their needs.

Zone B, where Kingston invited the world’s top PC modders to customize three PC builds: FURY Racing Spacecraft, Memory Nexus and FURY Jet Pack. These mods embody the brand’s rebellious spirit and innovative image. Targeted at empowering gamers to achieve more on the battlefields, the three PCs and one laptop displayed in Zone B are equipped with different Kingston FURY products, including DDR5 memory, Renegade PCIe 4.0 SSD and the latest Impact DDR5 SODIMMs for laptops and small form factor machines, covering the needs of mainstream and extreme gamers.

Zone C gives a deeper look into Kingston’s engineering process and its strategic alliance with industry partners that ensure seamless platform compatibility and performance.

Sneak Peak of the Newest DDR5 RGB Memory: In addition to lab space, Kingston FURY previewed its brand new RGB lighting effects for DDR5 memory, showcasing 16 presets including countdown, fireworks, flames and rhythm special effects controlled by the intuitive Kingston FURY CTRL software. Users can personalize the colors and speeds of the lighting schemes to match their gaming aesthetics. Kington FURY Beast DDR5 RGB memory will be available in the second quarter of this year.

