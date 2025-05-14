Kingston FURY Releases High Performance PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD

- Advertisement -

Kingston FURY, the high-performance division of Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, announces its PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 SSD, Kingston FURY Renegade G5 for gaming and high-power users seeking maximum performance.

Kingston FURY Renegade G5 allows users to unleash the full capability of their system by leveraging the latest PCIe Gen5 x 4 controller and 3D TLC NAND to reach extreme speeds up to 14,800/14,000MB/s read/write and over 2M IOPS. Kingston FURY Renegade G5 is optimized for performance PC and workstations to eliminate storage bottlenecks and significantly reduce load times, making it the ideal drive for when you’re deep in high-intensity gaming, editing, or a data-heavy workflow.

With such incredible power, Kingston FURY Renegade G5 was engineered to ensure smooth operation for demanding applications while preserving efficiency, thanks to Silicon Motion SM2508 controller based on 6nm lithography and low-power DDR4 DRAM cache, reducing heat and energy consumption. Whether for high-end applications, content creation, or productivity, this storage solution delivers everything needed to elevate your gaming and professional experience.

“We’re eager to announce this addition to the Kingston FURY family of high-performance solutions,” said Kingston. “Between the power of Kingston FURY Renegade G5 SSD and Kingston FURY memory, high-power users and hardware enthusiasts can create their ultimate system.”

Kingston FURY Renegade G5 is available in 1024GB, 2048GB and 4096GB full capacities and is backed by a limited five-year warranty, free technical support, and legendary Kingston reliability.

