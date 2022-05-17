Kingston FURY Impact DDR5 SODIMMs Released

- Advertisement -

Kingston FURY, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., announces the release of Kingston FURY Impact DDR5 SODIMMs. Perfect for the gamer or PC enthusiast who want the latest cutting-edge performance from their laptop or small form factor machine.

Kingston FURY Impact DDR5 is fifty percent faster than DDR4 to provide a boost in gaming, rendering, and multitasking, while its low power consumption and increased efficiency keeps your system cool at 1.1V. Available in Intel XMP 3.0 Certified SODIMM kit capacities up to 64GB, Kingston FURY Impact DDR5 packs all the enhanced features of DDR5 into a slim, compact form factor. With innovative Plug N Play overclocking technology and on-die ECC, it automatically supports 4800MT/s at lower latencies than standard DDR5-4800. Thus, improving system performance without having to enable a profile and maintains data integrity while hitting extreme speeds.

Kingston FURY Impact DDR5 is available in single modules up to 32GB and kits of 2 up to 64GB and backed by a limited lifetime warranty and over 30 years of expertise.

Kingston FURY Impact DDR5 Features and Specifications

Mighty DDR5 SODIMM Performance: 50% faster than DDR4 for a boost in gaming, rendering, and multitasking.

50% faster than DDR4 for a boost in gaming, rendering, and multitasking. Plug N Play Automatic Overclocking Functionality: Kingston FURY Impact DDR5 automatically overclocks to the highest listed speed.

Kingston FURY Impact DDR5 automatically overclocks to the highest listed speed. Intel XMP 3.0 Certified: Maximize memory performance with advanced pre-optimized timings, speed and voltage for overclocking.

Maximize memory performance with advanced pre-optimized timings, speed and voltage for overclocking. Lower Power Consumption, Increased Efficiency: Keep your system cool and efficient with Impact DDR5’s low 1.1V power draw.

Keep your system cool and efficient with Impact DDR5’s low 1.1V power draw. Improved Stability with On-Die ECC: Maintain data integrity while hitting overclocking speeds.

Maintain data integrity while hitting overclocking speeds. Capacities: Singles: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB; Kit of 2: 16GB, 32GB, 64GB

Singles: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB; Kit of 2: 16GB, 32GB, 64GB Frequencies: 4800MT/s

4800MT/s Latencies : CL38

: CL38 Voltage: 1.1V

1.1V Operating Temperature: 0°C to 85°C

0°C to 85°C Dimensions: 69.6mm x 30mm

