Kingston FURY Adds AMD EXPO Certified DDR5 to Lineup AMD EXtended Profiles for  Overclocking

Kingston FURY, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, announced today the release of Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 AM5 and Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 AM5 RGB memory, the latest addition of AMD EXPO certified DDR5 modules to the product family.

Aiming to provide the latest options to gamers and enthusiasts, Kingston’s new gaming memory is optimized for AMD’s latest AM5 platform. Now with AMD EXtended Profile for Overclocking, the Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 AM5 memory offers an easy overclock solution with two factory tuned profiles, plus one user customizable profile, allowing users to achieve aggressive speeds up to 6,000MT/s1 without additional tuning.

Qualified by the world’s leading motherboard manufacturers, the Kingston FURY Beast line of memory features a bold low-profile heat spreader design, with on-die ECC (ODECC) for improved stability when hitting extreme speeds, and on-module Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMIC) for better power distribution. Whether users are pushing limits in gaming with extreme settings, live streaming at 4K+, or pushing larger animation and 3D rendering, the Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 memory is the level-up needed while bridging style and unleashing performance.

“As the world’s no.1 DRAM module supplier, Kingston has always strived to bring industry-leading technology and top-quality products to our customers,” said Kingston. “Users can trust that the Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 AM5 memory is exactly what their AMD AM5 system needs to maximize performance while also maintaining stability.”

The Kingston FURY Beast line provides two overclocking profile options to purchase, featuring Intel XMP and AMD EXPO technology. The AMD EXPO certified Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 and Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB are now available in 16GB single modules and 32GB kits of 2, with orange colored AMD EXPO sticker on the outer packaging to facilitate customer’s identification. All Kingston FURY memory products are backed by a limited lifetime warranty and legendary Kingston reliability.

